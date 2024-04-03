Adele Reschedules Postponed Vegas Residency Shows for Autumn

Adele has rescheduled the postponed dates of her Weekends With Adele residency at Caesars Palace in Las Vegas. The 10 shows, which were originally scheduled to take place across five weekends throughout March, will now be held in October and November. The rescheduled dates will kick off on Friday, October 25 and continue every weekend through Saturday, November 23, making them the final shows of the residency. "Ticket holders for the postponed dates will be sent an email regarding their new allocated date," a tweet from the singer's account stated. "All other shows remain unaffected."

The postponed dates for Weekends With Adele at The Colosseum, Caesars Palace from March have been rescheduled to the below dates later this year.



Fri 25 Oct & Sat 26 Oct

Fri 1 Nov & Sat 2 Nov

Fri 8 Nov & Sat 9 Nov

Fri 15 Nov & Sat 16 Nov

Fri 22 Nov & Sat 23 Nov pic.twitter.com/SuQCRhFh8j — Adele (@Adele) April 2, 2024

Adele announced in February that she was canceling the shows due to strain from a recent illness. "Sadly I have to take a beat and pause my Vegas residency," Adele wrote on social media at the time. "I was sick at the end of the last leg and all the way through my break. I hadn’t quite gotten the chance to get back to full health before shows resumed and now I’m sick again, and unfortunately it’s all taken a toll on my voice. And so on Doctors orders I have no choice but to rest thoroughly.” She added, "I love you, I’ll miss you like mad and I’m sorry for the inconvenience."

I love you, I’ll miss you like mad and I’m sorry for the inconvenience x pic.twitter.com/zO3k2ggMKR — Adele (@Adele) February 28, 2024

The residency will begin again next month with five more weekends between Friday, May 17 and Saturday, June 15, which were originally supposed to be the last shows. Before the rescheduled dates this autumn, Adele will also stage a series of 10 concerts in a specially-constructed open-air arena in Munich in August, marking her first (non-UK) European shows since 2016.

"So a few months ago I got a call about a summer run of shows," Adele explained on Instagram in January. "I’ve been content as anything with my shows in London’s Hyde Park and my residency in Vegas, so I hadn’t had any other plans. However, I was too curious to not follow up and indulge in this idea – a one off, bespoke pop-up stadium designed around whatever show I want to put on?" “Ohh!? Pretty much slap bang in the middle of Europe? In Munich? That’s a bit random, but still fabulous!" she continued. "Right after the Euros? Come on England! With the Olympics next door? Go on Simone! And some of my favourite artists playing shows too? Why…YES!! I haven’t played in Europe since 2016!" “I couldn’t think of a more wonderful way to spend my summer and end this beautiful phase of my life and career with shows closer to home during such an exciting summer. Guten Tag babes x.”

Source: MEGA The show's run has already been extended twice.

Adele's Las Vegas residency began in November 2022 after being postponed for nearly a year due to the COVID-19 pandemic, and the show's run has already been extended twice. "Playing to 4,000 people for 34 nights is not enough, and I know that," Adele told fans during the initial run last year. "So I am coming back. I'll be back for a few weeks in June, and I'm gonna film it, and I'm gonna release it to make sure that anyone who wants to see this show can see it."

