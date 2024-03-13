André 3000 Announces 'New Blue Sun' Shows at Avant-Garde Art Carnival in Los Angeles

Although André 3000 just wrapped up a U.S. tour in support of his instrumental solo album New Blue Sun this weekend, on March 13 the erstwhile OutKast rapper and current new age flute devotee has already announced several additional shows in a unique venue. Later this month, Three Stacks is taking his ambient jazz stylings to Luna Luna: Forgotten Fantasy, a revival of an avant-garde art carnival originally staged in Germany in 1987 that Drake helped bring back to Los Angeles.

On Monday, March 18 and Tuesday, March 19, André 3000 and four of the musicians who played on the record will give four intimate live performances to 425 concertgoers. Each night will feature two performances from the ensemble, one at 7:00 p.m. and another at 10:00 p.m., with André 3000, Carlos Niño, Nate Mercereau, Surya Botofasina, and Deantoni Parks performing directly in front of a Ferris wheel designed and decorated by iconic artist Jean-Michel Basquiat.

Source: Kai Regan André 3000 just wrapped up a U.S. tour in support of the album.

Limited edition merchandise featuring an illustration of the moon drawn by André himself, a reference to moon illustrations sold at the original Luna Luna in 1987, will be available for purchase at the shows. Tickets, which will cost $200, will be available at universe.com starting 10:00 a.m. PST on Thursday, March 14.

Source: MEGA André 3000 and four collaborators will perform to an intimate crowd of 425 fans.

Luna Luna, the brainchild of Austrian artist André Heller, debuted in Hamburg, Germany in 1987. An amusement park with rides, games, and attractions that doubled as art objects, it featured works including a mirrored fun house by Salvador Dalí, a carousel by Keith Haring, an enchanted tree by David Hockney, and a glass labyrinth by Roy Lichtenstein with music by Philip Glass. When Luna Luna failed to secure a permanent home in Vienna, Heller sold the project to a philanthropic foundation that hoped to show it in San Diego. But after a series of legal rights disputes, it was eventually packed up into 44 shipping containers and transported to the Texas desert, where it languished for decades — until Drake invested $100 million to help Heller and several other art-world figures resurrect it. "When I first heard about Luna Luna I was blown away," Drake told the New York Times in a statement announcing the project. "It's such a unique and special way to experience art. This is a big idea and opportunity that centers around what we love most: bringing people together." Luna Luna: Forgotten Fantasy is now on view in Los Angeles through May 12, 2024.

Source: Joshua White Drake helped resurrect Luna Luna, an art carnival that first debuted in Hamburg in 1987.

André 3000's recent solo album New Blue Sun was met with critical acclaim and commercial success when it was released in November. Its 12-minute opening track "I Swear, I Really Wanted to Make a 'Rap' Album But This Is the Literally the Way the Wind Blew Me This Time" broke the record for longest song to debut on the Billboard Hot 100 chart.

