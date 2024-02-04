'This Is Great and Insane': Billie Eilish Wins First Grammy of the Night for 'What Was I Made For?'

Billie Eilish won her first Grammy of the afternoon on Feb. 4, picking up an award for Best Song Written for Visual Media. The song was featured in Greta Gerwig’s film Barbie, which also won the Grammy for Best Compilation Soundtrack for Visual Media minutes earlier. The song, written by Eilish and brother Finneas O’Connell, is also nominated for Song of the Year and Record of the Year, which will be presented later in the primetime ceremony.

Source: MEGA Eilish will be performing the song later in the ceremony.

“This is shocking to me," Eilish said in a brief acceptance speech. “Thank you very much to the members of the Recording Academy. This is great and insane, and any time I’m involved in anything like this I feel shocked.” Finneas dedicated the award to the pair's father, "who worked as a construction worker for years at the Mattel Corporation to put food on the table, so that’s sick.” The song is also nominated for the Oscar for Best Original Song, having already won the Golden Globe earlier this year. (The two siblings won their first Oscars in this category for composing the James Bond theme "No Time to Die" in 2022.)

Source: MEGA The 'Barbie' soundtrack on which Eilish's song appears also won a Grammy minutes earlier.

To watch the pre-telecast Grammy Premiere ceremony, visit the Grammys’ website or YouTube channel, where the whole ceremony will be streaming live. The primetime Grammy Awards will be broadcast live on CBS, and available to stream via Paramount+ for subscribers with the Showtime add-on. Previously announced performers for the primetime ceremony include Joni Mitchell, Billy Joel, Olivia Rodrigo, SZA, Dua Lipa, Burna Boy, Travis Scott, and Luke Combs. U2 will also be beaming in a performance from the Sphere in Las Vegas.

SZA leads all artists with nine Grammy nominations, while singer Victoria Monét, Boygenius member Phoebe Bridgers, and engineer Serban Ghenea follow just behind with seven nominations apiece. Taylor Swift has a chance to make history with an Album of the Year nomination for her LP Midnights: should she take home the award, she will become the first artist in history to win the Grammys’ top honor four times, having previously won for Fearless, 1989 and Folklore. Her current three Album of the Year trophies leave her tied with Stevie Wonder, Paul Simon and Frank Sinatra.