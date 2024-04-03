Is Billie Eilish teasing a new album? A series of billboards featuring the star's "blohsh" logo and what appear to be new lyrics that have popped up in several major cities around the world would seem to indicate that she is. They include phrases like "Did I cross the line?," "I try to live in black and white," and "She's the headlights I'm the deer," written in the same shade of blue that now serves as the profile picture and backdrop for Eilish's social media accounts. The billboards, which do not contain Eilish's name, have reportedly appeared in New York, Los Angeles, and Sydney. Her team used a similar strategy to tease the release of her sophomore album Happier Than Ever in 2021.

Article continues below advertisement

New billboards are going up around the world teasing Billie Eilish’s upcoming release! pic.twitter.com/2kUMl0cvGD — 🏁 (@concertleaks) April 2, 2024

Eilish, who has won nine Grammy Awards and recently took home her second Academy Award alongside her brother and collaborator Finneas O'Connell for Barbie's "What Was I Made For?," confirmed in late February that her new album is finished, writing "my album is mastered," in the caption of an Instagram post.

Article continues below advertisement

on my walk to the gym i saw this ad… is it billie related?!? @billieeilish 🫣 pic.twitter.com/DUih44ITlx — sam ✨ (@alljusthesame) April 2, 2024

Last summer, Eilish opened up about her creative process while working on her third album during an appearance on fellow pop singer Dua Lipa's At Your Service podcast. "Everything is different about it," she said. "I've been trying to compare recently, just because I’m getting used to doing it in a different way. And trying to be like, 'It’s OK to do that. I'm OK. I’m still able to do that; I'm capable still.'" She continued, "The way that I exist in the room is different, my voice has completely changed since then ... The voice-changing thing is a trip! It’s all kind of shocking."

Article continues below advertisement

BUT I'M SO BLUE pic.twitter.com/5JBpyIyjxG — Billie Eilish Tours (@billieeilishtrs) April 2, 2024

Finneas discussed things further in another interview in December, revealing that they had gone through a period of writer's block while trying to follow up 2021's Happier Than Ever. "I don’t think Billie was particularly sure about how she actually felt about the things we were trying to write about,” he told the menswear site Mr. Porter. “Making a thing that you feel really connected to – it can really evade you… I think I got a little rusty. And that was scary. It was discouraging to realize that if I take time off, my songwriting muscle atrophies. I had to get back in shape.”

Article continues below advertisement

🚨 É REAL: Confira novo Outdoor relacionado ao terceiro álbum de estúdio de Billie Eilish:



"Ela é o farol, eu sou o cervo."



pic.twitter.com/rLJolhtMMd — Info Billie Brasil (@InfoBillieBR) April 2, 2024

Never miss a story — sign up for the Q newsletter for the latest music news on all your favorite artists, all in one place. In a recent interview with Billboard about her commitment to environmental sustainability, Eilish made some waves by calling out artists who release multiple vinyl variants. "I can't even express to you how wasteful it is," she said. "It is right in front of our faces and people are just getting away with it left and right, and I find it really frustrating as somebody who really goes out of my way to be sustainable and do the best that I can and try to involve everybody in my team in being sustainable — and then it’s some of the biggest artists in the world making f---ing 40 different vinyl packages that have a different unique thing just to get you to keep buying more. "It’s so wasteful, and it’s irritating to me that we’re still at a point where you care that much about your numbers and you care that much about making money — and it’s all your favorite artists doing that s---."

Article continues below advertisement

Another Billie Eilish billboard seen in Sydney, Australia pic.twitter.com/KDEJsOWAc8 — b (@wecantbefrends) April 2, 2024

“I wasn’t singling anyone out, these are industry-wide system issues,” she later followed up on Instagram. Just this week, Eilish also signed an open letter condemning AI-created music.

Powered by RedCircle