Billie Eilish Says Her Next Album Is Finished and Mastered

Nine-time Grammy winner Billie Eilish has confirmed her third album is "mastered." As for when it will actually be available, well, that's another story, but the progress report has stirred up a fresh wave of anticipation.

Source: Zumapress.com/MEGA Eilish makes her point on the red carpet at the Grammys, February 2024.

The singer-songwriter posted the news on her Instagram profile, with a slideshow of her dressed against the cold. The only caption – "my album is mastered🧍‍♀️" – set off huzzahs from followers and celebrities. And plenty of brands as well. Chief among the comments was the official Instagram account – "ok so drop it" – followed by everyone's BFF Flavor Flav sending three handclap emojis. Spotify, MTVUK, Global Citizen and YouTubeMusic all chimed from their accounts with various iterations of crying emojis. Of course, everyone else echoed those sentiments, in all about 32,000 comments and three million likes.

Eilish has revealed almost nothing else about the forthcoming release, although her brother and collaborator Finneas O'Connell discussed the pair's new music in a December interview. Of Eilish’s third album, the producer revealed that both he and his sister had gone through a period of writers block after their second, Happier That Ever, which topped the album charts in 25 countries, making Eilish the third best-selling female artist of that year, behind only Taylor Swift and Adele. “I don’t think [Eilish] was particularly sure about how she actually felt about the things we were trying to write about,” he told the meanswear site Mr. Porter. “Making a thing that you feel really connected to – it can really evade you… I think I got a little rusty. And that was scary. It was discouraging to realize that if I take time off, my songwriting muscle atrophies. I had to get back in shape.”

In the meantime, Eilish still has a few more award ceremonies to attend to. With the global success of the Barbie film, Eilish's soundtrack song "What Was I Made For?" the song has gone on to a life of its own. After wins at the Golden Globe Awards for Best Original Song and the Grammys for Song Of The Year and Best Song Written for Visual Media, two more events – the BRITs on March 2, where Eilish is nominated for Best International Song and the 96th Academy Awards on March 10 where Eiliah is up for Best Original Song – could have Eilish and her brother taking home more hardware in the coming weeks. On the Grammys red carpet, Eilish acknowledged the strangeness of being so visible on the award circuit during a year in which the pair had not released an actual album. "We put one song out this whole year and didn’t think it would get one nomination, let alone six," she said. Finneas added: "This was supposed be an off-year, we really didn’t do anything, just put out one song and...here you go." If she wins the Oscar, this would be her second in the same category. In 2021, she and O'Connell won for "No Time To Die," the theme song to the James Bond film of the same name.

