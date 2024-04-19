Billie Eilish Releases 10-Song Tracklist for Upcoming Album 'Hit Me Hard and Soft'

Billie Eilish won't be dropping any singles of her new album Hit Me Hard and Soft due out on May 17, but she has revealed the tracklist. The pop star shared the names of 10 upcoming songs in an Instagram post on Thursday, April 18. "THE ALBUM OF THE YEAR IS COMING," one commenter said. "Only 10 songs? you know she’s saving some for a deluxe version," said another.

Source: MEGA 'THE ALBUM OF THE YEAR IS COMING,' one commenter said below the pop star's post.

There won't be any pre-release singles, but Eilish did preview the lyrics for the track "Chihiro" during an interview with Apple Music earlier this month: "Today, maybe tomorrow / Open the door for me / I know you said before / You can’t cope with it no more." The song is named after the protagonist of the Studio Ghibli film Spirited Away. Eilish revealed the title, artwork and release date for the new album in a social media post on Monday, April 8. "So crazy to be writing this right now i’m nervyyyyy & exciteddd," she said. The singer added that there are no singles coming out because she wants fans to hear the record "all at once." The cover art appears to feature Eilish falling out of a white door into the ocean.

Like all of Eilish's records, Hit Me Hard and Soft was a collaborative effort with the singer's brother Finneas O'Connell. "Finneas and i truly could not be more proud of this album and we absolutely can’t wait for you to hear it," she said. "Love you love you love you." Fans have been waiting for a new LP from the singer since 2021's Happier Than Ever, which quickly topped the Billboard 200 and several other album charts around the world. It's been certified platinum in the U.S., U.K., Australia and New Zealand. The musician has remained busy since then. Last year, she and O'Connell penned the song "What Was I Made For?" for the Barbie movie soundtrack. The composition produced by Mark Ronson and Andrew Wyatt won Best Original Song at the 2024 Academy Awards and Song of the Year at the 2024 Grammys. Eilish's studio debut When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go? came out in 2019. It included her first big single "Bad Guy," which has been certified diamond in the U.S. and platinum 14 times over in Australia.

Source: MEGA Eilish and her brother Finneas O'Connell recently won a slate of awards for their track "What Was I Made For?"

Last month, Eilish signed an open letter condemning the use of artificial intelligence in the music industry. "The assault on human creativity must be stopped," the open letter from the Artist Rights Alliance said. "We must protect against the predatory use of AI to steal professional artists' voices and likenesses, violate creators’ rights, and destroy the music ecosystem." The group isn't completely opposed to AI: "We believe that, when used responsibly, AI has enormous potential to advance human creativity and in a manner that enables the development and growth of new and exciting experiences for music fans everywhere." But the letter says that's not what's happening right now. "Unfortunately, some platforms and developers are employing AI to sabotage creativity and undermine artists, songwriters, musicians and rightsholders… When used irresponsibly, AI poses enormous threats to our ability to protect privacy, our identities, our music and our livelihoods." Elvis Costello, Metro Boomin, Jason Isbell, Chuck D, Tech N9ne and the estate of Bob Marley also co-signed the letter.

Source: MEGA She hasn't released a full studio album since 2021's 'Happier Than Ever.'

Check out the full tracklist for Hit Me Hard and Soft below: Skinny Lunch Chihiro Birds of a Feather Wildflower The Greatest L'Amour de ma Vie The Diner Bittersuite Blue

