Documentary About Celine Dion's Life and Health Struggles Will Stream on Prime

Celine Dion's life story and ongoing struggle with stiff person syndrome will be the subject of an upcoming documentary. I Am: Celine Dion has been acquired by Amazon MGM, which will release the film on the Prime streaming streaming service.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: MEGA The Canadian pop star suffers from a rare condition called stiff person syndrome.

The project from Oscar-nominated filmmaker Irene Taylor was recorded over the course of more than a year, according to a press release. It includes candid peeks into Dion's touring wardrobe and time in the recording studio. The Canadian pop star's team announced the upcoming project in a series of social media posts on Tuesday, Jan. 30. "This last couple of years has been such a challenge for me, the journey from discovering my condition to learning how to live with and manage it, but not to let it define me," Dion said in a statement. "As the road to resuming my performing career continues, I have realized how much I have missed it, of being able to see my fans. During this absence, I decided I wanted to document this part of my life, to try to raise awareness of this little-known condition, to help others who share this diagnosis." A release date for the documentary hasn't been announced at this time.

Article continues below advertisement

Stiff person syndrome is a rare neurological autoimmune disorder that makes it hard for patients to move their muscles. The condition usually gets worse over time. Dion first announced her diagnosis in December 2022. Her sister Claudette shared new details about the singer's condition in an interview published last month. "She's working hard, but she doesn't have control over her muscles," she told the French-language outlet 7 Jours in the Dion family's native Quebec. "What breaks my heart is that she's always been disciplined. She's always worked hard," Claudette added in a translated statement obtained by OK! Magazine. "Our mother always told her, 'You're going to do it well, you're going to do it properly.'"

Source: MEGA The diagnosis has forced Dion to slow down her career.

Article continues below advertisement

Although the illness forced Dion to cancel her world tour that was scheduled to begin this past summer and end in the spring of 2024, she hopes to bid her fans farewell with at least one more concert, Claudette said. She and Dion were two of 14 children born to a Roman Catholic family in Charlemagne, a suburb about 15 miles from Montreal.

Source: MEGA A release date for the documentary from Amazon MGM hasn't been announced at this time.

The singer began her music career and went on to become one of the most iconic Canadian musicians of all time. This is a particularly notable feat given Dion's francophone background. Many artists from Quebec have struggled to break into mainstream English-speaking markets due to the language barrier. Dion has sold 250 million albums over the course of her career spanning four decades. She's earned five Grammy awards, two Academy awards and received a lifetime achievement award from Billboard in 2016.