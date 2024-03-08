Cher Alleges Son Elijah Blue Allman Went Missing After Receiving Latest Trust Fund Payment

Cher is worried that her son Elijah Blue Allman has fallen "back into (a) pattern of self-harm and financial mismanagement" after receiving the most recent $30,000 quarterly payment from his late father Gregg's estate. The chart-topping singer has been working to place Allman under a conservatorship since late last year. She claims he can't manage his finances due to his struggles with mental health and addiction. Allman has fought his mother tooth and nail, claiming that he's been sober for months and paying his bills on time.

'Even more concerning, (Cher) is informed that Elijah has not been seen at any AA meetings,' her latest court filing says.

But in her latest court filing obtained by RadarOnline.com, Cher claimed Allman recently entered another destructive mental health episode. "Shortly after the February 2024 distribution was made until February 29, 2024, Elijah was out of contact with (Cher) and other close friends and family despite numerous attempts to contact him," the document says. "Even more concerning, (Cher) is informed that Elijah has not been seen at any AA meetings – meetings he had been regularly attending." The singer claims this is in line with Allman's past behavior. "Elijah has a well-established pattern of being entirely unable to manage his own financial resources or resist fraud or undue influence," the filing says. "Specifically, over the past three years, (Cher), physicians, friends, and family have seen Elijah receive his trust distribution and immediately spend the entirety of such on drugs, expensive hotels, and other non-essential items, leaving him with no assets to provide for himself."

Cher's latest filing has a strong sense of urgency: "This is not a situation where Elijah is simply bad with money or makes poor investment choices, it is a situation where he is completely incapable of managing his financial resources and vulnerable to scams and other undue influence by financial predators." The document also alleges that Allman has no savings even though he's received more than $1 million from the trust since his father's death in 2017. Cher is reportedly paying for her son's health and car insurance, medical expenses and outstanding fees from a family law attorney. The filling came after a judge denied Cher's temporary conservatorship request earlier this year. A new court date was set for June where the singer can present additional evidence as she works toward a permanent conservatorship.

Cher began pursuing a conservatorship over Allman late last year.

Allman has a musical project called Deadsy, which released a new track called "Napoleon in Rags" on Feb. 8. The austere acoustic track reminiscent of David Bowie and the Yeah Yeah Yeahs was the band's first proper release since 2006's Phantasmagore. Deadsy is best known for its 2002 album Commencement, which included the single "Key to Gramercy Park." In this era the band had a close relationship with Korn frontman Jonathan Davis, who was featured on the LP. They also made several appearances on the Family Values Tour.

She claims he can't manage his finances due to his addiction and mental health issues.

For years, there have been rumblings about a new LP called Subterfuge. Short demo clips have been posted online intermittently, but there's not much other information about the project. Many fans believed that Deadsy was done for good when founding keyboardist Renn Hawkey announced his departure from the group in an Instagram post last April. "It is painful to say goodbye to something that helped inform who I am today," he wrote. "I hope Subterfuge makes it to the surface as I am extremely proud of those tracks. It deserves to be heard and celebrated. But I am no longer part of that equation."

