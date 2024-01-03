Cher's Son Elijah Allman Dismisses Divorce Proceedings Against Wife Accused of Enabling His Alleged Addiction

Cher's son Elijah Blue Allman has instructed his lawyers to dismiss the pending divorce proceedings filed against his wife Marieangela King. The news came just a week after Cher asked to become the 47-year-old's conservator. He's allegedly struggling with substance abuse issues.

Source: MEGA The development came after Cher asked to be made Elijah's conservator in a court filing last month.

Elijah's attorney Larry Ginsberg asked the court to drop the divorce petition without prejudice, according to legal documents obtained by RadarOnline.com. The lawyer requested that the "entire action of all parties and all causes of actions" be dismissed and noted that "sums due pursuant to the temporary support stipulation remain due and owing." Elijah tied the knot with King in 2013 and filed for divorce in November 2021. In court, Marieangela has claimed that the pair reconciled in 2022. While the couple was together in New York City, Marieangela claimed that Cher hired four men to kidnap Elijah and bring him to a rehab center.

The singer denied the kidnapping allegations and countered that King is not supportive of Elijah's recovery efforts. "Angela actively works to keep Elijah from getting clean and sober or receiving mental health treatment that he desperately needs," said Cher's filing from last month. "Most recently, Petitioner is informed and believes that Angela took steps to check Elijah out of the treatment center where he was receiving much-needed medical care." King responded in a Page Six interview published on Jan. 1. She claimed that Elijah was "coerced" into an "alternative medicine" program. "I have always been a champion for the sober community and for Elijah’s sobriety. … What I am not ok with are establishments that exclude me (his wife) from being part of Elijah’s treatment and hopeful recovery," King said. "I am not ok with pop-up, makeshift, unethical scam rehabs which take full advantage of families in desperate situations and seek to fraudulently exploit insurance companies for services not rendered." King also called Cher's conservatorship petition "deeply disturbing."

Source: MEGA Cher had Elijah with Gregg Allman, a founding member of the Allman Brothers Band.

Elijah is the son of Gregg Allman, a founding member of the iconic southern rock group the Allman Brothers Band. The musician left Elijah a sizable inheritance when he died from liver cancer in 2017. In her petition, Cher said she's worried that her son will squander the fortune. Elijah has his own band, an alternative metal project called Deadsy, which has released three LPs. Their sophomore album Commencement made it to No. 100 on the Billboard 200 due in part to the power of its lead single "Key to Gramercy Park." The band hasn't released any new music since 2006's Phantasmagore. In 2018, the band reunited and participated in an acoustic performance at California's San Quentin State Prison alongside Queens of the Stone Age. The band announced plans for a new album called Subterfugue in 2020. It was supposed to come out the following year but never did.

Source: MEGA The singer recently made headlines when her track 'DJ Play a Christmas Song' made it to the No. 1 spot on the Adult Contemporary chart.

Despite all the drama in her personal life, Cher's storied music career is going as strong as ever. Last month, she became one of only two musical acts that have had No. 1 hits in seven different decades. The other is the Rolling Stones. Her most recent hit was "DJ Play a Christmas Song," which made it to the No. 1 spot on the Adult Contemporary chart.