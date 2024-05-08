Drake's Toronto Mansion Targeted in Alleged Break-in Attempt Hours After Security Guard Shooting

Police responded to Drake's Toronto mansion after a man allegedly tried to break into the home on Wednesday, May 8. This came one day after a security guard working for the rapper was shot in front of the property. The trespassing attempt began at 2 p.m., the Toronto Police Service said in a statement provided to Q. "Officers were called after a person attempted to gain access to the property," they said. "The person was apprehended under the mental health act and taken to get medical assistance." Canada's Global News reporter Tracy Tong claimed the suspect said he was "here to see Drake" before getting into a physical altercation with the rapper's security team, according to a RadarOnline.com report. Authorities haven't identified the suspect or provided any other details about the incident in the wealthy Bridle Path neighborhood.

The alleged break-in attempt came just hours after one of Drake's security guards was shot in the upper chest at 2 a.m. on Tuesday, May 7. Officers reportedly found him unconscious when they arried at the scene. The security guard was brought to a hospital where he underwent surgery. Police didn't say if Drake was home at the time, but confirmed the musician and his team are cooperating with the investigation. Detectives have secured surveillance footage from cameras which captured the incident. No information about the suspects or the vehicle involved in the shooting have been released at this point. "Information is very limited at this time," Toronto police Inspector Paul Krawczyk said during a press conference the day after the shooting. "As we get information, we will share it with you."

Drake, who was born and raised in Toronto, is currently in the middle of a wide-ranging beef with Kendrick Lamar. The rappers have been exchanging diss tracks since last month. Krawczyk was asked if the dispute has anything to do with the shooting, but said it's too early to speculate about that. The startling incidents came after Drake dropped a new diss track called "The Heart Part 6" on Sunday, May 6. The new song followed Lamar's new Drake-centric songs called "Meet the Grahams" and "Not Like Us." The second Lamar track included some very serious allegations: "Say, Drake, I hear you like 'em young," the Los Angeles rapper said. "Certified Lover Boy? Certified pedophiles."

Drake minced no words when denying this. "Speaking of anything with a child, let’s get to that now," he said. "This Epstein angle was the s--t I expected / TikTok videos you collected and dissected / Instead of being on some dis-direct s--t/ You rather f--king grab your pen and misdirect s--t." The Toronto rapper also referenced his friendship with the 20-year-old Stranger Things star Millie Bobby Brown: "I’d never look twice at no teenager." Lamar went on to claim that Drake has an 11-year-old daughter who he's hidden from the public. "I'm sorry that your father not active inside your world," the Los Angeles rapper said. "Try destroy families rather than takin' care of his own / Should be teachin' you time tables or watchin' Frozen with you / Or at your eleventh birthday singin' poems with you Instead, he be in Turks payin' for sex and poppin' Percs."

Drake countered that his team planted this allegation as a way to catch Lamar. "We plotted for a week and then we fed you the information," he said. "A daughter that’s eleven years old, I bet he takes it / We thought about givin’ a fake name or a destination." Kanye West, Rick Ross and J. Cole have also been involved in the beef which began with Lamar's verse on the Future and Metro Boomin track "Like That."

