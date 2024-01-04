Elvis Presley to Make Comeback With Immersive AI Show in London

Artificial intelligence will allow a new generation of fans to see the king of rock n' roll perform live. A holographic version of Elvis Presley is coming to London in November. Elvis Evolution is a project by Layered Reality, the U.K. company behind Jeff Wayne’s The War of The Worlds: The Immersive Experience and The Gunpowder Plot.

Source: MEGA 'You’re going to go on a journey and really understand what Elvis went through during his life,' said Andy McGuiness, one of the executives behind the project.

"You’re going to go on a journey and really understand what Elvis went through during his life," Andy McGuiness, the company's CEO, said in a promotional video. Layered Reality's website describes the experience as "a major new show celebrating the world’s biggest star of stage and screen, Elvis Presley, with a jaw-dropping concert finale." McGuiness said the show's crux is "a real crescendo where you’ll see a life size Elvis in AI perform some of his biggest hits." That experience will be created through a "unique blend of technology, augmented reality, theatre, projection and multi-sensory effects," the website says.

A venue for the show hasn't been announced at this time, but it will happen somewhere in Central London. Everyone who buys a ticket will also be on the guest list for the official after party, which will happen at an Elvis-themed restaurant. Following the London show, Layered Reality plans to bring the experience to Las Vegas, Berlin and Tokyo, Variety reported. The show came about after the company struck a deal with Authentic Brands Group, the owner of Elvis Presley Enterprises. "We’re thrilled to partner with Layered Reality to give fans a new, immersive way of experiencing Elvis Presley’s life and legacy," Marc Rosen, Authentic's head of entertainment, said in a statement obtained by Variety.

Source: MEGA The event will also include access to an after party at an Elvis-themed restaurant.

Presley is one of the highest-selling artists of all time. Roughly 500 million of his records have been sold worldwide. The rock legend died in 1977 at age 42, but he's still a force to be reckoned with in modern pop culture. Austin Butler won a Golden Globe award for his portrayal of the musician in the 2022 film Elvis. Last year there was also lots of excitement around "Priscilla," a movie about Elvis' ex-wife. Presley's only child Lisa Marie died at age 54 in January. The Los Angeles County Medical Examiner announced that she died from a small bowel obstruction in July.

Source: MEGA The rock star's only daughter Lisa Marie Presley died at age 54 last year.

A star-studded cast of musicians including Lana Del Rey, Post Malone and Kacey Musgraves visited the musician's estate in Memphis for NBC's Christmas at Graceland special in November. The program was hosted by Elvis' granddaughter Riley Keough. Del Rey sang the track "Unchained Melody," which was originally written for the film Unchained in 1955 and made famous by the Righteous Brother a decade later. The song became an Elvis classic when he performed a cover during his final TV special shortly before his death in 1977. Post Malone brought out a hollow body guitar to perform a completely solo rendition of Presley's 1963 song "(You're the) Devil in Disguise." After finishing the track, the musician jumped into the mansion's pool, which was apparently unheated.