Eminem Announces New Album 'The Death of Slim Shady' Out This Summer

Guess who's back, back again? Shady's back, tell a true crime podcast. Eminem has announced a new album called The Death of Slim Shady (Coup de Grâce), out this summer, in a new trailer discussing the "murder" of the rapper's longtime alter ego.

THE DEATH OF SLIM SHADY (COUP DE GRÂCE). Summer 2024. https://t.co/J3F45PQDLx pic.twitter.com/tdJ4d4PzV0 — Marshall Mathers (@Eminem) April 26, 2024

The trailer came in the form of a video parodying true crime shows like Unsolved Mysteries. "Through his complex and oft-criticized tongue-twisting rhymes, the blonde anti-hero known as Slim Shady has had no shortage of enemies," the trenchcoat-clad host of the fictional program "Detroit Murder Files" says. "The same rude lyrics and controversial antics may have ultimately led to his demise." "He's not a friend, he's a psychopath," Eminem's associate 50 Cent declares in a cameo appearance in the clip. "I knew it was just a matter of time for Slim," Marshall Mathers himself adds.

The Death of Slim Shady (Coup de Grâce) is, appropriately enough, the follow-up to Em's 2020 album Music to Be Murdered By, which debuted at No. 1 on the US and UK album charts, making it his 10th consecutive No. 1 albums in both countries. Eminem was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 2022 alongside Duran Duran, Eurythmics, Dolly Parton, Pat Benatar, Lionel Richie, and Carly Simon.

Eminem was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame by his longtime collaborator Dr. Dre, who revealed that a new Eminem album was on the way during an appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live last month. "Let me tell you something, let me explain something to you right now: Eminem is working on his own album which is coming out this year," Dre said. "And I actually talked to him and he said it okay for me to make that announcement right here on this show. So he has an album coming out, I’ve got songs on it and it’s fire." "I'm actually gonna hear the entire album for the first time for tomorrow. He holds his music close to his chest, so I haven’t heard everything. I haven’t even heard everything complete that I’ve done, but I’m gonna hear it, and he’s putting out an album this year," Dre added. "There’s things that I have to mix that I’ve done, but I get a chance to hear the album in its entirety."

Just as he was announcing the new album, Eminem helped kick off this year's NFL draft in Detroit alongside his beloved Detroit Lions. Eminem is also currently co-producing Stans, a documentary on the phenomenon of "stans" — the kind of obsessive superfans that Eminem once rapped about on his 2000 single "Stan." Actor Devon Sawa, who starred in the "Stan" music video, recently claimed that Eminem originally wanted Macaulay Culkin instead. "They went out to Macaulay Culkin first," he told Entertainment Tonight. "I think that they wanted him, and he wasn't available, or didn't want to do it or whatever."

