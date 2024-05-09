Ghost Shares New Trailer for 'Rite Here Rite Now' Film, Debuts First Single From Upcoming Soundtrack

The upcoming Ghost film Rite Here Rite Now will debut in theaters worldwide on Thursday, June 20 and Saturday, June 22. Tickets are currently available for purchase through the movie's website. The enigmatic Swedish hard rock band released a new trailer 9 alongside a live version of their track "Absolution" on on Thursday, May. The song is the lead single for the film's upcoming soundtrack, which is due out on July 26 via Loma Vista Recordings.

Rite Here Rite Now will combine never-before-seen concert footage with narratives from the band's long-running "Chapters" series. Much of the film was shot during two sold-out 2023 concerts at the Kia Forum in Los Angeles. The trailer includes footage of the band's leader Papa Emeritus IV (real name Tobias Forge) getting dressed and taking the stage. It also includes some ominous narration. "The great beyond, the infinite darkness of the universe, with all its secrets unknown to mankind," the voice says. "The risk of oneself not being able to experience eternity… However, this is not a tale about death, but one of life."

Ghost has been posting information about the film on their social media, as well. "Branded concession items will be available in selected locations worldwide," the band said in an Instagram post. Those collectibles include several cups and popcorn buckets. They also responded to fans who are upset the movie will not be coming to their local theater. "We know that some of you are concerned over our film 'Rite Here Rite Now' not being showed in cinemas in your country," the band said. "We would like to underline that this is beyond our own control. We apologize for this inconvenience."

News about the upcoming movie first began circulating in 2019. Forge told Metal Hammer what it was like filming the concert footage. Fans weren't allowed to bring their phones into the show. "I have never seen a crowd interact the way that they did since I was in a club band," the vocalist said. "They were the best shows I've ever done with Ghost, just because I didn't have to see those f--king mobile phones." He also provided more details about what fans can expect from the movie. "It’s going to be a film with a concert element. So a lot of what you experienced [at the two LA shows] is going to be part of this project," Forge said. "We used two nights of crowds as extras."

The frontman was asked if the project will be similar to Metallica's Through The Never, which combined live concert footage with a fictional plot. "In the sense that it’s a concert with something else combined," he replied. Forge added that the project has put a lot more work on his plate. "When I first started putting it together, I was, like, 'Oh my god, I'm going to faint because there's so much to think about,'" he said. "Then it was, like, 'No, no, just don't think about it at all.'"