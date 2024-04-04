Ghost Releases First Trailer for Upcoming Movie Featuring Live Concert Footage and More

Fans of the theatrical Swedish hard rock band Ghost can look forward to an upcoming film about the group. The movie is "coming soon to cinemas worldwide" according to a brief trailer posted to the band's social media on Thursday, April 4.

Source: MEGA The preview says the film is 'coming soon to cinemas worldwide.'

Because the clip ends with frontman Tobias Forge taking a bow on stage, some fans believe he will soon be retiring the Papa Emeritus IV character. “At some point between now and when the next album comes, there will have been a change,” the vocalist told Metal Hammer late last year. "That’s all I will say." The preview included footage shot during two September 2023 concerts at the Forum in Inglewood, California. Fans were not allowed to bring their phones into either show. "I have never seen a crowd interact the way that they did since I was in a club band," frontman Tobias Forge told Metal Hammer for a different article. "They were the best shows I've ever done with Ghost, just because I didn't have to see those fucking mobile phones." He went on to confirm that Ghost was working on a movie. News about the project first broke in 2019. "We used two nights of crowds as extras," he said. "It’s going to be a film with a concert element. So a lot of what you experienced [at the two LA shows] is going to be part of this project."

Forge was asked if the movie will be similar to Metallica's Through The Never, which combined live concert footage with a fictional plot. "In the sense that it’s a concert with something else combined," he replied. The vocalist added that the project has been a lot for him to handle. "When I first started putting it together, I was, like, 'Oh my god, I'm going to faint because there's so much to think about,'" Forge said. "Then it was, like, 'No, no, just don't think about it at all.'"

Source: MEGA The movie reportedly has similarities to Metallica's 'Through The Never.'

Forge has also confirmed that Ghost is working on the full-length follow up to their 2022 album Impera, which topped the album chart in the band's native Sweden and made it to No. 2 on the Billboard 200. Ghost has been a household name in Sweden for well over a decade at this point, but the band has also been steadily making gains in the U.S., U.K. and the rest of continental Europe. The track "Mary on a Cross" off Ghost's 2019 EP Seven Inches of Satanic Panic went viral on TikTok.

Source: MEGA Ghost formed in Sweden in 2006.

Ghost formed in 2006 in Linköping, a town about 100 miles southwest of Stockholm. Forge was previously in several other bands including a death metal group called Repugnant, a glam metal band called Crashdiet, a pop rock group known as Subvision, and an alternative rock band called Magna Carta Cartel. Ghost is far from the only musical act that currently has a movie in the works. Producers hope that Jeremy Allen White will star in an upcoming Bruce Springsteen biopic. The Amy Winehouse movie Back to Black is due out in the U.K. on Friday, April 12.

