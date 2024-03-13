Everything You Need to Know About Glastonbury 2024

Glastonbury, one of the biggest music festivals in the world, is returning to Worthy Farm this summer, bringing over 200,000 music fans to Pilton in Somerset, England. Since taking 2020 and 2021 off due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Glasto has been back in full force with big acts like Billie Eilish, Paul McCartney, Kendrick Lamar, Arctic Monkeys, Guns N' Roses, and Elton John headlining the last two years. The fest usually takes a break every five years, but thanks to the unplanned two-year hiatus, there won't be another "fallow year" off until 2027 at the earliest. Whether you plan on attending Glastonbury 2024 in person or just watching from home, here's what you need to know.

Source: MAR/Capital Pictures / MEGA The 2024 Glastonbury lineup looks to be arriving shortly.

When is Glastonbury 2024?

Glastonbury 2024 will kick off on Wednesday, June 26 and run through Sunday, June 30, with the lion's share of the sets taking place on the weekend starting Friday, June 28.

Source: CR4/WENN Dua Lipa and Shania Twain are among the rumored headliners for this year's festival.

Who's playing this year?

Source: CR4/WENN Tickets have already sold out.

Are there tickets available?

Tickets sold out less than an hour after they first went on sale in November, but a resale of any canceled or returned tickets will likely take place soon. Applications are still open for Oxfam's festival volunteer scheme, through which volunteers can attend the festival for free by signing up for on-site stewarding, campaigning, and shop volunteering roles. The festival is also giving away 20 pairs of tickets to UK residents in a prize draw to raise emergency funds to support people affected by conflict, with all proceeds to be donated to UK charities including the British Red Cross, Oxfam, and War Child.

Source: Adam Gray / SWNS / MEGA Attendees line up early for Day One of Glastonbury Festival, June 2019.

