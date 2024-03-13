Everything You Need to Know About Glastonbury 2024

Glastonbury, one of the biggest music festivals in the world, is returning to Worthy Farm this summer, bringing over 200,000 music fans to Pilton in Somerset, England.
Since taking 2020 and 2021 off due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Glasto has been back in full force with big acts like Billie Eilish, Paul McCartney, Kendrick Lamar, Arctic Monkeys, Guns N' Roses, and Elton John headlining the last two years. The fest usually takes a break every five years, but thanks to the unplanned two-year hiatus, there won't be another "fallow year" off until 2027 at the earliest.
Whether you plan on attending Glastonbury 2024 in person or just watching from home, here's what you need to know.
When is Glastonbury 2024?
Glastonbury 2024 will kick off on Wednesday, June 26 and run through Sunday, June 30, with the lion's share of the sets taking place on the weekend starting Friday, June 28.
Who's playing this year?
The lineup hasn't been revealed yet, which means the headliners are still a mystery — but organizer Emily Eavis has hinted that the first wave of artists playing the 2024 festival will be announced sometime this week.
Following criticism of last year's male-dominated lineup, Eavis confirmed that at least two of the headliners topping this year's bill will be women. The artist filling the "legends" slot on the Pyramid Stage on Sunday will also be female.
Rumored headliners include Dua Lipa, Shania Twain, Cher, Stevie Nicks, SZA, Stevie Wonder, Smokey Robinson, and Bruce Springsteen. Raye, who recently won a record-breaking six BRIT Awards, has also reportedly been offered a "big slot."
While Madonna was previously considered to be a frontrunner for a headlining spot, negotiations with her reportedly "broke down," and Taylor Swift's Eras Tour dates have safely ruled her out as an option. Sorry, Swifties!
As for this month's Q cover stars Liam Gallagher and John Squire, Gallagher has been enjoying taunting fans on X (formerly Twitter) about the duo's plans, first replying with a straightforward "Yeah" when asked by a fan if we might been seeing them at Glasto, then clarifying: “I never said I was playing GLASTONBURY every body COOL OUT.” When one of his followers took him to task and said, “Yes you did the other day,” he cheerily wrote back: “They said will we see you there I said YEAH and they might I might be selling CBD toblerones.”
Are there tickets available?
Tickets sold out less than an hour after they first went on sale in November, but a resale of any canceled or returned tickets will likely take place soon.
Applications are still open for Oxfam's festival volunteer scheme, through which volunteers can attend the festival for free by signing up for on-site stewarding, campaigning, and shop volunteering roles.
The festival is also giving away 20 pairs of tickets to UK residents in a prize draw to raise emergency funds to support people affected by conflict, with all proceeds to be donated to UK charities including the British Red Cross, Oxfam, and War Child.
