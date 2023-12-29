Gypsy Rose Blanchard Says Taylor Swift's Music Helped Her Get Through Prison Sentence and Mother's Abuse

Convicted killer Gypsy Rose Blanchard said Taylor Swift's music helped her get through the abuse leveled by her mother Dee Dee and her seven year prison sentence. The 32-year-old was released on parole on Dec. 28 after she was convicted of convincing her then-boyfriend Nicholas Godejohn to kill Dee Dee in 2015.

Source: MEGA The convicted killer said she bought every single LP Swift released while she was incarcerated.

Gypsy spent the money her father sent her in prison on Swift albums, TMZ reported. She managed to get every LP the pop star put out, including her re-releases. The newly-freed convict and her husband Ryan Scott Anderson plan to attend the Kansas City Chiefs game on Dec. 31, where the team including Swift's boyfriend Travis Kelce will take on the Cincinnati Bengals. Gypsy hopes to meet Swift at the game. She plans to contact the star via social media during the match up, but acknowledged the singer was unlikely to see the message. If the plan for this weekend doesn't work out, Gypsy and Anderson will have another shot to make contact with Swift when they attend the New Orleans leg of her Eras Tour next fall, the New York Post reported.

Dee Dee had a psychological disorder called Munchhausen by proxy syndrome, where parents make up fake or exaggerated illnesses for their children in order to garner sympathy and attention. For years, the mother claimed Gypsy was terminally ill and had the mental capacity of a 7-year-old. Even though she was perfectly healthy, Gypsy was forced to use a wheelchair and a feeding tube for years. The truth didn't come out until Godejohn fatally stabbed Dee Dee at her Missouri home in 2015. He and Gypsy went on the run and were later arrested.

Source: MEGA Gypsy also plans to attend the Kansas City Chiefs game on Dec. 31 in hopes of meeting Swift.

Godejohn told police that Gypsy had asked him to kill Dee Dee and that she provided the knife he used during the murder. He was eventually convicted of first-degree murder and sentenced to 25 years to life in prison. Gypsy pleaded guilty to second-degree murder in 2016 and was sentenced to 10 years. Since then, there's been lots of public intrigue surrounding her case. Gypsy has written a new book called Released: Conversations on the Eve of Freedom, which will come out next month.

Source: MEGA Swift was named Time's Person of the Year for 2023.

She's far from the only Swiftie. The pop star was an inescapable cultural force in 2023, which is why she was named Time Magazine's Person of the Year. Swift's re-recorded version of her 2014 album 1989 recently made it back to the top of the Billboard 200. With that development, she and Elvis Presley are now tied for the most time spent at No. 1 on the album chart, with a total of 67 weeks. Holiday season vinyl sales of the LP were a big part of the uptick. Next year, the star plans to bring Paramore along for a handful of tour dates in Europe. Swift and the band's frontman Hailey Williams have been friends since they were teenagers. They met at the 2008 Grammy Awards when they were introduced by Swift's mother Andrea.