'Ultimate Partnership Betrayal': New Hall & Oates Lawsuit Docs Released to Public

Daryl Hall accused John Oates of committing the "ultimate partnership betrayal" by attempting to sell his share of the duo's joint venture. Hall said he was "blindsided" by the move and upset by the deterioration of his business relationship with Oates in a declaration filed on No. 29.

Hall claimed he and Oates were in the midst of mediation for a potential "global divorce" that would separate the assets held by their joint company Whole Oats Enterprises, according to the new court documents obtained by the Associated Press and Rolling Stone. That process was reportedly thrown into disarray when Oates allegedly tried to sell his share of WOE to Primary Wave IP Investment Management LLC without consulting Hall. WOE holds the songwriting duo's joint trademarks, name and likeness rights, royalty income, and website and social media assets

Hall filed a lawsuit against Oates in Nashville on Nov. 16 and a judge granted a restraining order to temporarily halt the sale to Primary Wave the following day.

Oates described Hall's claims as "inflammatory, outlandish, and inaccurate" in his response filed later on Wednesday. "Over the years, Daryl has consistently and publicly been adamant about being perceived as an individual rather than as part of a duo or group," he said. "On this point I agree. I now must act with truthfulness and make decisions that are right for myself, my family, and my artistic future."