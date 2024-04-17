Jason Derulo Sexual Harassment Lawsuit Dismissed on Technicality, Accuser Promises to Refile

The sexual assault lawsuit Jason Derulo was facing has been dismissed on a technicality, but the plaintiff's lawyer has vowed to keep the case alive. A California judge ruled that the lawsuit aspiring singer Emaza Gibson filed against the musician and Atlantic Records is invalid because she signed a contract requiring her to resolve any legal disputes in New York.

Source: MEGA His accuser Emaza Gibson's attorney told Q she will refile the suit in New York.

"This case is still very much in play," her attorney Ronald Zambrano told Q in a statement. "The judge did not rule on the merits of the plaintiff’s claims but merely changed the venue. The allegations against Derulo by Ms. Gibson remain unchanged and we remain committed to holding him accountable for his reprehensible and illegal conduct. The lawsuit will be refiled in New York, and we fully intend to win." Zambrano had previously argued that because some of Gibson's allegations make no reference to a contract they should be litigated in California, but the judge ultimately sided with Derulo and Atlantic, Rolling Stone reported. The lawsuit alleges that the musician reached out to Gibson in August 2021 and offered to help her get signed to Atlantic Records, but expected a sexual relationship in return. The plaintiff also claimed that Derulo pressured her to drink alcohol even though she didn't want to. He allegedly became cold and distant after Gibson rejected his advances and stopped helping her with her career. Gibson believes this amounted to quid pro quo sexual harassment.

Gibson alleged that her contract with Atlantic was terminated without explanation in September 2022. "It’s very heartbreaking," she said during an interview with NBC News shortly after the lawsuit was filed last October. “I have anxiety; I’m traumatized. I’ve dealt with inhumane work situations… I’m at this point where I’m back to zero and I have nothing." Gibson said she filed the lawsuit because "what was done to me was not OK" and she "wouldn’t want anybody else to go through what I went through."

Source: MEGA Gibson claims that Derulo engaged in quid pro quo sexual harassment after offering her a record deal.

Derulo denied the allegations in a video posted to his Instagram account last year. "I wouldn’t normally comment but these claims are completely false and hurtful," he said. "I stand against all forms of harassment and I remain supportive of anybody following their dreams. I’ve always strived to live my life in a positively impactful way, and that’s why I sit here before you deeply offended, by these defamatory claims. God bless." Derulo's lawyer Camilo Echaverria, who is also representing Atlantic, didn't immediately respond to Q's request for comment.

Source: MEGA Derulo denied the allegations shortly after the lawsuit was filed last October.

The singer is originally from Florida, where he was born to Haitian immigrant parents. His stage name is a simplification of his real surname "Desrouleaux." Derulo's debut 2009 single "Whatcha Say" made it to No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100. It's been certified platinum five times over in the U.S. since then. The musician scored another No. 1 hit in 2020 with his track "Savage Love," which was a collaboration with the New Zealand-based artist Jawsh 685. Derulo has also had dozens of viral videos on TikTok, where he's garnered nearly 60 million followers.

