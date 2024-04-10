Deftones and System of a Down Announce Headlining Show at San Francisco's Golden Gate Park This Summer

California is the birthplace of nu metal, so it should be a special night when two of the genre's most iconic bands perform in one of the state's most beloved parks.
Deftones and System of a Down are coming to San Francisco's Golden Gate Park on Saturday, Aug. 17. The one-off show will include support from the Mars Volta, Viagra Boys and VOWWS.
Both headliners announced the concert in a series of social media posts on Tuesday, April 9.
"Join us for a historic night in San Francisco," System of a Down said on Instagram.
Presale tickets will be available at 10 a.m. PT on Thursday, April 12. Fans can get access by joining either headliner's mailing list. The general public will be able to buy tickets at 10 a.m. PT on Friday, April 12. General admission tickets will start at $169 and VIP tickets will go for $399.
This will be the first after-dark concert in Golden Gate Park, which was the seventh most popular urban recreational area in the U.S. last year, National Geographic reported.
Concerts have been hosted in the park since 1967. Grateful Dead, Pearl Jam, Jefferson Airplane, Jimi Hendrix, Janis Joplin and Neil Young have all played there over the past 55 years.
The Golden Gate Park performance will be System of a Down's only concert this year aside from their appearance at the Sick New World Festival in Las Vegas.
Deftones have a few upcoming festival slots. They'll play two Coachella shows ahead of appearances at Chicago's Lollapalooza and Barcelona's Primavera Sound Festival. They'll also play a sold out show in Madrid this May.
Nu metal fans in Southern California have their own historic concert to look forward to this autumn.
Korn will celebrate the 30th anniversary of its self-titled studio debut at the BMO Stadium in Los Angeles on Oct. 5.
The show will also include support from System of a Down member Daron Malakian's band Scars On Broadway, Evanescence, Gojira,, Spiritbox and Vended. That will be part of Korn's broader North American tour set to begin in September.
Check out a full list of those upcoming dates below:
Sept. 12 - Tampa, FL - MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre
Sept. 14 - West Palm Beach, FL - iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre
Sept. 16 - Alpharetta, GA - Ameris Bank Amphitheatre
Sept. 18 - Charlotte, NC - PNC Music Pavilion
Sept. 20 - Camden, NJ - Freedom Mortgage Pavilion
Sept. 21 - Mansfield, MA - Xfinity Center
Sept. 23 - Newark, NJ - Prudential Center
Sept. 25 - Toronto, ON - Budweiser Stage
Sept. 27 - Detroit, MI - Pine Knob Music Theatre
Sept. 28 - Chicago, IL - Credit Union 1 Amphitheatre
Sept. 29 - Louisville, KY - Louder Than Life
Oct. 02 - Albuquerque, NM - Isleta Amphitheater
Oct. 03 - Phoenix, AZ - Talking Stick Resort Amphitheatre
Oct. 05 - Los Angeles, CA - BMO Stadium
Oct. 06 - Mountain View, CA - Shoreline Amphitheatre
Oct. 08 - Portland, OR - Moda Center
Oct. 10 - Tacoma, WA - Tacoma Dome
Oct. 12 - Nampa, ID - Ford Idaho Center Amphitheatre
Oct. 13 - Salt Lake City, UT - Delta Center
Oct. 16 - Denver, CO - Fiddler's Green Amphitheatre
Oct. 18 - Kansas City, MO - T-Mobile Center
Oct. 20 - Houston, TX - The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion
Oct. 21 - San Antonio, TX - Frost Bank Center
Oct. 23 - Tulsa, OK - BOK Center
Oct. 25 - Omaha, NE - CHI Health Center
Oct. 27 - St. Paul, MN - Xcel Energy Center