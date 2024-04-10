Deftones and System of a Down Announce Headlining Show at San Francisco's Golden Gate Park This Summer

California is the birthplace of nu metal, so it should be a special night when two of the genre's most iconic bands perform in one of the state's most beloved parks. Deftones and System of a Down are coming to San Francisco's Golden Gate Park on Saturday, Aug. 17. The one-off show will include support from the Mars Volta, Viagra Boys and VOWWS.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: MEGA The Mars Volta, Viagra Boys and VOWWS will open for the nu metal icons.

Both headliners announced the concert in a series of social media posts on Tuesday, April 9. "Join us for a historic night in San Francisco," System of a Down said on Instagram. Presale tickets will be available at 10 a.m. PT on Thursday, April 12. Fans can get access by joining either headliner's mailing list. The general public will be able to buy tickets at 10 a.m. PT on Friday, April 12. General admission tickets will start at $169 and VIP tickets will go for $399. This will be the first after-dark concert in Golden Gate Park, which was the seventh most popular urban recreational area in the U.S. last year, National Geographic reported. Concerts have been hosted in the park since 1967. Grateful Dead, Pearl Jam, Jefferson Airplane, Jimi Hendrix, Janis Joplin and Neil Young have all played there over the past 55 years.

Article continues below advertisement

The Golden Gate Park performance will be System of a Down's only concert this year aside from their appearance at the Sick New World Festival in Las Vegas. Deftones have a few upcoming festival slots. They'll play two Coachella shows ahead of appearances at Chicago's Lollapalooza and Barcelona's Primavera Sound Festival. They'll also play a sold out show in Madrid this May.

Article continues below advertisement

Never miss a story — sign up for the Q newsletter for the latest music news on all your favorite artists, all in one place.

Source: MEGA The show will be System of a Down's only appearance this year aside from their slot at Sick New World.

Article continues below advertisement

Nu metal fans in Southern California have their own historic concert to look forward to this autumn. Korn will celebrate the 30th anniversary of its self-titled studio debut at the BMO Stadium in Los Angeles on Oct. 5. The show will also include support from System of a Down member Daron Malakian's band Scars On Broadway, Evanescence, Gojira,, Spiritbox and Vended. That will be part of Korn's broader North American tour set to begin in September.

Source: MEGA General admission tickets will start at $169.

Article continues below advertisement

Check out a full list of those upcoming dates below: Sept. 12 - Tampa, FL - MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre Sept. 14 - West Palm Beach, FL - iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre Sept. 16 - Alpharetta, GA - Ameris Bank Amphitheatre Sept. 18 - Charlotte, NC - PNC Music Pavilion Sept. 20 - Camden, NJ - Freedom Mortgage Pavilion Sept. 21 - Mansfield, MA - Xfinity Center Sept. 23 - Newark, NJ - Prudential Center Sept. 25 - Toronto, ON - Budweiser Stage Sept. 27 - Detroit, MI - Pine Knob Music Theatre Sept. 28 - Chicago, IL - Credit Union 1 Amphitheatre Sept. 29 - Louisville, KY - Louder Than Life Oct. 02 - Albuquerque, NM - Isleta Amphitheater Oct. 03 - Phoenix, AZ - Talking Stick Resort Amphitheatre Oct. 05 - Los Angeles, CA - BMO Stadium Oct. 06 - Mountain View, CA - Shoreline Amphitheatre Oct. 08 - Portland, OR - Moda Center Oct. 10 - Tacoma, WA - Tacoma Dome Oct. 12 - Nampa, ID - Ford Idaho Center Amphitheatre Oct. 13 - Salt Lake City, UT - Delta Center Oct. 16 - Denver, CO - Fiddler's Green Amphitheatre Oct. 18 - Kansas City, MO - T-Mobile Center Oct. 20 - Houston, TX - The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion Oct. 21 - San Antonio, TX - Frost Bank Center Oct. 23 - Tulsa, OK - BOK Center Oct. 25 - Omaha, NE - CHI Health Center Oct. 27 - St. Paul, MN - Xcel Energy Center

Powered by RedCircle