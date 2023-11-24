Interscope Records Co-Founder Jimmy Iovine Accused of Sexual Misconduct

The Jane Doe plaintiff allegedly "suffered as a result of being sexually abused, forcibly touched, and subjected to sexual harassment and retaliation in violation of anti-discrimination laws in or around August 2007," according to court documents obtained by Variety .

Interscope Records founder Jimmy Iovine has received a court summons after he was accused of sexual abuse and harassment. Lawyers for the anonymous plaintiff filed the claim in New York earlier this week.

"We are quite shocked and baffled by this alleged claim," a spokesperson for Iovine told the outlet. "This inquiry is the first we’ve heard of this matter. No one has ever made a claim like this against Jimmy Iovine, nor have we been contacted or made aware of any complaint by anyone, including this unknown plaintiff prior to now."

The plaintiff's lawyers are seeking a trial and compensation for the alleged mistreatment. Iovine must serve a notice of appearance for complaint within 20 days of the filing. That deadline will expand to 30 days if the summons isn't delivered to him personally.

The summons was filed under New York's Adult Survivors Act, which is set to expire today, Nov. 24. The law passed last November gave sexual assault victims one year to sue their alleged abusers, even if the statute of limitations had already passed. This has led to a spate of new allegations in recent days. Guns N' Roses frontman Axl Rose was sued by model and actress Sheila Kennedy on Wednesday after he allegedly raped her in 1989. Jamie Foxx was also sued by an anonymous accuser earlier this week for an incident that allegedly happened in 2015.