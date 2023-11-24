Interscope Records Co-Founder Jimmy Iovine Accused of Sexual Misconduct

Interscope Records founder Jimmy Iovine has received a court summons after he was accused of sexual abuse and harassment. Lawyers for the anonymous plaintiff filed the claim in New York earlier this week.
The Jane Doe plaintiff allegedly "suffered as a result of being sexually abused, forcibly touched, and subjected to sexual harassment and retaliation in violation of anti-discrimination laws in or around August 2007," according to court documents obtained by Variety.
"We are quite shocked and baffled by this alleged claim," a spokesperson for Iovine told the outlet. "This inquiry is the first we’ve heard of this matter. No one has ever made a claim like this against Jimmy Iovine, nor have we been contacted or made aware of any complaint by anyone, including this unknown plaintiff prior to now."
The plaintiff's lawyers are seeking a trial and compensation for the alleged mistreatment. Iovine must serve a notice of appearance for complaint within 20 days of the filing. That deadline will expand to 30 days if the summons isn't delivered to him personally.
The summons was filed under New York's Adult Survivors Act, which is set to expire today, Nov. 24. The law passed last November gave sexual assault victims one year to sue their alleged abusers, even if the statute of limitations had already passed. This has led to a spate of new allegations in recent days. Guns N' Roses frontman Axl Rose was sued by model and actress Sheila Kennedy on Wednesday after he allegedly raped her in 1989. Jamie Foxx was also sued by an anonymous accuser earlier this week for an incident that allegedly happened in 2015.
Iovine was born and raised in Brooklyn. After working as a producer for more than a decade, he founded Interscope with Ted Field in 1990. The label signed Tupac Shakur the following year and became involved with Death Row Records in 1992. That subsidiary put out many seminal gangsta rap records in the years that followed, and the controversy surrounding the genre's massive popularity threw Iovine and Interscope into the national spotlight.
In 2006, he created Beats Electronics with rapper Dr. Dre. The company's headphones quickly became iconic, which led Apple to purchase the company for more than $3 billion in 2014.