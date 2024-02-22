Justin Timberlake Cancels London Show Due to Illness: 'I Hope None of You Get This Flu'

Justin Timberlake has been forced to cancel his upcoming London show due to a bad case of the flu. The pop star was slated to perform at the Roundhouse in Camden on Tuesday, Feb. 23, but called the show off in a video posted to his Instagram story.

"This is an unfortunate video that I have to send out," he said. "I'm sure you can tell from the sound of things that I am not going to be able to make it to the show on Friday, which I'm gutted about." The symptoms have been too much for Timberlake to overcome, he said. "As you may or may not know, I've been battling some kind of bug and I thought it was getting better, but it just took a turn for the worse," he said. "We almost didn't make it to (The Graham Norton Show), but I was able to power through and tape that. This morning I woke up feeling worse than ever." The singer apologized to his U.K. fans for the inconvenience. "All I can say is maybe next time when we come into town I'll be able to make it up to you," he said. "For now, I feel terrible. I hope none of you get this flu."

The one-off performance was set to happen less than a month before the release of Timberlake's upcoming album Everything I Thought It Was, which is due out on March 15. He's set to tour North America in support of the new record later this year. After news of the upcoming album broke last month, Timberlake got into a public spat with his ex Britney Spears, who made some shocking allegations about him in her 2023 book The Woman in Me.

Spears apologized for some of the blowback Timberlake received in an Instagram post. This came after her fans re-popularized the track "Selfish," which shares a title with one of the early singles off Timberlake's new album. His version ended up peaking at No. 19 on the Billboard Hot 100, which was the singer's highest chart position in six years. But Timberlake wasn't feeling very contrite during a show in New York City on Jan. 31. "I'd like to take this opportunity to apologize... to absolutely f**king nobody," Timberlake said before belting out his hit "Cry Me a River." Timberlake and Spears both appeared on the TV show Mickey Mouse Club in the early 1990s. They dated between 1999 and 2002.

Check out a full list of the upcoming tour dates (flu permitting, of course) below: April 29 – Vancouver, BC @ Rogers Arena May 2 – Seattle, WA @ Climate Pledge Arena May 6 – San Jose, CA @ SAP Center at San Jose May 10 – Las Vegas, NV @ T-Mobile Arena* May 14 – San Diego, CA @ Pechanga Arena San Diego* May 17 – Inglewood, CA @ Kia Forum May 21 – Phoenix, AZ @ Footprint Center May 29 – San Antonio, TX @ Frost Bank Center May 31 – Austin, TX @ Moody Center June 4 – Fort Worth, TX @ Dickies Arena June 6 – Tulsa, OK @ BOK Center June 10 – Atlanta, GA @ State Farm Arena June 12 – Raleigh, NC @ PNC Arena June 14 – Tampa, FL @ Amalie Arena June 15 – Miami, FL @ Kaseya Center June 21 – Chicago, IL @ United Center June 25 – New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden June 29 – Boston, MA @ TD Garden July 3 – Baltimore, MD @ CFG Bank Arena July 4 – Hershey, PA @ Hersheypark Stadium July 7 – Cleveland, OH @ Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse July 9 – Lexington, KY @ Rupp Arena

