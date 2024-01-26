Justin Timberlake Announces 2024 North American Tour During 'Tonight Show' Appearance

Justin Timberlake will tour North America for the first time in five years following the release of his upcoming album Everything I Thought It Was on March 15. The pop star broke the news during his appearance on the Jan. 25 episode of The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon. The trek will begin in Vancouver on April 29 and end in Lexington, Kentucky on July 9. Tickets will be on sale starting at 10 a.m. local time on Friday, Feb. 2.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: MEGA The news came during his appearance on 'The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.'

On the show, Timberlake, Fallon and his house band the Roots performed a compilation of the musician's hits using classroom instruments, one of the program's recurring sketches. The pop star grabbed a triangle for the segment that included portions of "SexyBack" and his new single "Selfish," which also debuted on Jan. 25. Fallon also asked Timberlake about the time he was tackled by Taylor Swift's boyfriend Travis Kelce during a golf tournament. The pair meant to do a celebratory side bump, but the pop star forgot the Kansas City Chiefs tight end was almost 100 lbs heavier than him.

Article continues below advertisement

Everything I Thought It Was will be Timberlake's first studio album since 2018's Man of The Woods, which made it to the No.1 spot on the Billboard 200 and the album charts in Canada, Denmark and Germany. Timberlake has had similar success with his other five albums. His first solo record Justified came out in 2002. This came just a few months after the star left NSYNC, the boy band that made him famous. Earlier this week, Timberlake announced he would be playing a one-off show at New York City's Irving Plaza on Wednesday, Jan. 31. He played a similar show in his native Memphis on Jan. 19, which is where he debuted "Selfish" for the first time. A music video for the track directed by Bradley J. Calder also dropped on Jan. 25.

Article continues below advertisement

Timberlake made headlines in October after his ex Britney Spears made some shocking claims about him in her memoir The Woman in Me. The pair dated between 1999 and 2002. In the autobiography, Spears claimed that Timberlake cheated on her and encouraged her to get an abortion. The backlash that ensued led the pop star to cancel several concerts.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: MEGA The trek will follow the release of Timberlake's upcoming album 'Everything I Thought It Was' on March 15.

Check out a full list of the upcoming dates below: April 29 – Vancouver, BC @ Rogers Arena May 2 – Seattle, WA @ Climate Pledge Arena May 6 – San Jose, CA @ SAP Center at San Jose May 10 – Las Vegas, NV @ T-Mobile Arena* May 14 – San Diego, CA @ Pechanga Arena San Diego* May 17 – Inglewood, CA @ Kia Forum May 21 – Phoenix, AZ @ Footprint Center May 29 – San Antonio, TX @ Frost Bank Center May 31 – Austin, TX @ Moody Center June 4 – Fort Worth, TX @ Dickies Arena June 6 – Tulsa, OK @ BOK Center June 10 – Atlanta, GA @ State Farm Arena June 12 – Raleigh, NC @ PNC Arena June 14 – Tampa, FL @ Amalie Arena June 15 – Miami, FL @ Kaseya Center June 21 – Chicago, IL @ United Center June 25 – New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden June 29 – Boston, MA @ TD Garden July 3 – Baltimore, MD @ CFG Bank Arena July 4 – Hershey, PA @ Hersheypark Stadium July 7 – Cleveland, OH @ Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse July 9 – Lexington, KY @ Rupp Arena