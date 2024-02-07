Justin Timberlake Scores His Highest Hot 100 Spot in 6 Years With 'Selfish'

There's no denying Justin Timberlake is back ("Sexy Back") after the latest Billboard Hot 100 numbers were revealed. A week after releasing his 2024 single "Selfish" on January 25, it debuted at Number 19 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart, marking his first single in six years to hit the Top 20.

Source: RCA Hello everyone. This is Justin calling.

Timberlake hasn't released an album since 2018 with Man in the Woods, although he has collaborated with several artists, including Timbaland and Nelly Furtado on "Keep Going Up" in September 2023. Timberlake also recorded "Better Place" with *NSYNC on the 2023 soundtrack for Trolls Band Together. Collaborator Timbaland teased that the group, which includes Timberlake, Lance Bass, JC Chasez, Chris Kirkpatrick and Joey Fatone, would have more forthcoming. Timberlake revealed more during a stop on The Kelly Clarkson Show on Jan. 30. "We've been in the studio, so there may be a little something in the future, too," he said. The other members of *NSYNC provided backing vocals on one of the pop star's upcoming tracks, TMZ reported.

Source: ℗ © Anthem Entertainment, Kobalt Music Publishing Ltd. / NSYNC / YouTube NSYNC - It's Gonna Be Me Live HD Remastered (1080p 60fps)

Meanwhile, Timberlake went on a promotional blitzkrieg for "Selfish," which will be on his upcoming album Everything I Thought It Was, out March 15. He played two shows gigs, one in his hometown of Memphis, Tennessee and another at Irving Plaza in New York City. He was also a musical guest on Saturday Night Live with host Dakota Johnson and announced his world tour onThe Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon. The short music film for "Selfish" has already racked up 8.9 million views on YouTube and he already added more dates and venues to his world tour lineup.

Source: Live Nation North America, Justin is coming for you!

Below are the remaining dates still available and new shows that have just been added. Citi presale starts Feb. 6 here. Verizon presale also starts Feb. 6 here. Tickets for the general public will be available Feb. 9 here.

THE FORGET TOMORROW WORLD TOUR - NORTH AMERICA 2024 DATES: Mon Apr 29 – Vancouver, BC – Rogers Arena Fri May 03 – Seattle, WA – Climate Pledge Arena Tue May 07 – San Jose, CA – SAP Center at San Jose – JUST ADDED Sat May 11 – Las Vegas, NV – T-Mobile Arena* – JUST ADDED Wed May 29 – San Antonio, TX – Frost Bank Center Fri May 31 – Austin, TX – Moody Center Sat Jun 01 – Austin, TX – Moody Center Sat Jun 15 – Miami, FL – Kaseya Center Thu Jul 04 – Hershey, PA – Hersheypark Stadium Mon Oct 07 – Brooklyn, NY – Barclays Center – JUST ADDED Tue Oct 08 – Newark, NJ – Prudential Center – JUST ADDED Sun Oct 13 – Washington, DC – Capital One Arena – JUST ADDED Thu Oct 17 – Toronto, ON – Scotiabank Arena – JUST ADDED Mon Oct 21 – Buffalo, NY – KeyBank Center – JUST ADDED Wed Oct 23 – Columbus, OH – Nationwide Arena – JUST ADDED Sun Oct 27 – Chicago, IL – United Center – JUST ADDED Sat Nov 16 – Atlanta, GA – State Farm Arena – JUST ADDED *Verizon Up Presale Not Applicable