Justin Timberlake Teases New NSYNC Music During Kelly Clarkson Interview

Justin Timberlake has been busy promoting his upcoming album Everything I Thought It Was, but apparently he still had enough time to get back in the studio with his old band NSYNC. The pop star spoke about the recent recording session during his appearance on the Tuesday, Jan. 30 episode of NBC's The Kelly Clarkson Show.

Source: MEGA The band also reunited to record a track for the soundtrack from the 2023 'Trolls Band Together.'

"We've been in the studio, so there may be a little something in the future, too," he said. Timberlake reunited with JC Chasez, Lance Bass, Chris Kirkpatrick and Joey Fatone for the first time in more than two decades to record "Better Place," which was released last Seotember as part of the soundtrack for the kids movie Trolls Band Together. The star said he loves getting into the studio, especially with his former bandmates. "That was fun," Timberlake said. "It’s kind of crazy, like, there’s so much that just picks up right where it left off as far as the chemistry."

He added that he learned a lot about recording and songwriting during his early years with NSYNC. "Growing up in the industry and getting access to so much in the studio, I just became like a studio rat," the singer said. "I just loved being in there and I loved the creative process. And also as it pertains to harmonies, I spent some time with four other guys doing a lot of harmonies." NSYNC hasn't released a new studio album since 2001's Celebrity, which made it to No. 1 on the Billboard 200. The following year, Timberlake released his debut solo album Justified, which made it to No. 2 on the chart.

Source: MEGA Timberlake's new solo album 'Everything I Thought It Was' is due out on March 15.

Everything I Thought It Was, which is due out on March 15, will be the singer's first studio album since 2018's Man of The Woods. The album's first single, "Selfish," dropped earlier this month, along with a corresponding video. Timberlake debuted another track called "Sanctified" on last weekend's episode of Saturday Night Live. The pop star has been a conspicuous presence on NBC, as he announced his upcoming North American tour during an episode of The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon last week. Timberlake will begin in Vancouver on April 29 and end in Lexington, Kentucky, on July 9.

Source: MEGA The pop star will embark on a North American tour the following month.

Check out a full list of the upcoming tour dates below: April 29 – Vancouver, BC @ Rogers Arena May 2 – Seattle, WA @ Climate Pledge Arena May 6 – San Jose, CA @ SAP Center at San Jose May 10 – Las Vegas, NV @ T-Mobile Arena* May 14 – San Diego, CA @ Pechanga Arena San Diego* May 17 – Inglewood, CA @ Kia Forum May 21 – Phoenix, AZ @ Footprint Center May 29 – San Antonio, TX @ Frost Bank Center May 31 – Austin, TX @ Moody Center June 4 – Fort Worth, TX @ Dickies Arena June 6 – Tulsa, OK @ BOK Center June 10 – Atlanta, GA @ State Farm Arena June 12 – Raleigh, NC @ PNC Arena June 14 – Tampa, FL @ Amalie Arena June 15 – Miami, FL @ Kaseya Center June 21 – Chicago, IL @ United Center June 25 – New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden June 29 – Boston, MA @ TD Garden July 3 – Baltimore, MD @ CFG Bank Arena July 4 – Hershey, PA @ Hersheypark Stadium July 7 – Cleveland, OH @ Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse July 9 – Lexington, KY @ Rupp Arena