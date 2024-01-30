Justin Timberlake Teases New NSYNC Music During Kelly Clarkson Interview

Justin Timberlake has been busy promoting his upcoming album Everything I Thought It Was, but apparently he still had enough time to get back in the studio with his old band NSYNC.
The pop star spoke about the recent recording session during his appearance on the Tuesday, Jan. 30 episode of NBC's The Kelly Clarkson Show.
"We've been in the studio, so there may be a little something in the future, too," he said.
Timberlake reunited with JC Chasez, Lance Bass, Chris Kirkpatrick and Joey Fatone for the first time in more than two decades to record "Better Place," which was released last Seotember as part of the soundtrack for the kids movie Trolls Band Together.
The star said he loves getting into the studio, especially with his former bandmates.
"That was fun," Timberlake said. "It’s kind of crazy, like, there’s so much that just picks up right where it left off as far as the chemistry."
He added that he learned a lot about recording and songwriting during his early years with NSYNC.
"Growing up in the industry and getting access to so much in the studio, I just became like a studio rat," the singer said. "I just loved being in there and I loved the creative process. And also as it pertains to harmonies, I spent some time with four other guys doing a lot of harmonies."
NSYNC hasn't released a new studio album since 2001's Celebrity, which made it to No. 1 on the Billboard 200.
The following year, Timberlake released his debut solo album Justified, which made it to No. 2 on the chart.
Everything I Thought It Was, which is due out on March 15, will be the singer's first studio album since 2018's Man of The Woods.
The album's first single, "Selfish," dropped earlier this month, along with a corresponding video. Timberlake debuted another track called "Sanctified" on last weekend's episode of Saturday Night Live.
The pop star has been a conspicuous presence on NBC, as he announced his upcoming North American tour during an episode of The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon last week.
Timberlake will begin in Vancouver on April 29 and end in Lexington, Kentucky, on July 9.
Check out a full list of the upcoming tour dates below:
April 29 – Vancouver, BC @ Rogers Arena
May 2 – Seattle, WA @ Climate Pledge Arena
May 6 – San Jose, CA @ SAP Center at San Jose
May 10 – Las Vegas, NV @ T-Mobile Arena*
May 14 – San Diego, CA @ Pechanga Arena San Diego*
May 17 – Inglewood, CA @ Kia Forum
May 21 – Phoenix, AZ @ Footprint Center
May 29 – San Antonio, TX @ Frost Bank Center
May 31 – Austin, TX @ Moody Center
June 4 – Fort Worth, TX @ Dickies Arena
June 6 – Tulsa, OK @ BOK Center
June 10 – Atlanta, GA @ State Farm Arena
June 12 – Raleigh, NC @ PNC Arena
June 14 – Tampa, FL @ Amalie Arena
June 15 – Miami, FL @ Kaseya Center
June 21 – Chicago, IL @ United Center
June 25 – New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden
June 29 – Boston, MA @ TD Garden
July 3 – Baltimore, MD @ CFG Bank Arena
July 4 – Hershey, PA @ Hersheypark Stadium
July 7 – Cleveland, OH @ Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse
July 9 – Lexington, KY @ Rupp Arena