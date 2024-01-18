Kanye West to Release 40-Minute Antisemitism Apology Video: Report

Kanye West is reportedly planning to release a 40-minute apology video for his long string of antisemitic comments. The rapper hired a film crew to tape the "rambling" monologue several weeks ago, an unnamed source told TMZ. They added that it was impossible to figure out what the musician was trying to say at times.

Source: MEGA It will be released ahead of his upcoming album 'Vultures,' which is scheduled to drop on Feb. 9.

The footage will reportedly come out ahead of West's upcoming album Vultures, a collaboration with Ty Dolla $ign. It's currently scheduled to drop on Feb. 9, but the release date has been pushed back several times. In recent years, West has spread antisemitic conspiracy theories, praised Adolph Hitler and warned that he was going to go "death con 3 on Jewish people." The upcoming apology for this conduct will not be his first. West released a Hebrew language mea culpa in an Instagram post on Dec. 26. "I sincerely apologize to the Jewish community for my unplanned outburst caused by my words or actions, it was not my intention to hurt or disrespect, and I deeply regret any pain I may have caused," he said in the note translated by the Jerusalem Post. "I am committed to starting with myself and learning from this experience to ensure greater sensitivity and understanding in the future… Your forgiveness is important to me and I am committed to making amends and promoting unity."

But many people didn't believe the apology was sincere. Some were offended by West's decision to release the statement in Hebrew, noting that most American Jews don't speak or read the language fluently. West's statement received a lukewarm response from the Anti-Defamation League. "After causing untold damage by using his vast influence and platform to poison countless minds with vicious antisemitism and hate, an apology in Hebrew may be the first step on a long journey towards making amends to the Jewish community and all those who he has hurt," the organization said. "Ultimately, actions will speak louder than words but this initial act of contrition is welcome."

Source: MEGA The rapper's monologue is reportedly "rambling" and hard to decipher at times, an unnamed source said.

News about the upcoming apology video broke after West drew attention for his new set of grills that are reportedly worth $850,000. The rapper showed off his new dental work in an Instagram story on Jan. 17. He also shared a picture of the James Bond villain Jaws, who's known for his metal teeth. The Daily Mail originally reported that West had his real teeth removed for the grills, but the dentist who performed the procedure told Complex this was not true. "He did not have his teeth removed," Thomas Connelly told the outlet. "He still has a full dentition. Healthy and happy."

Source: MEGA West also recently made headlines with his new set of grills that are reportedly worth $850,000.

Chicago, West's youngest daughter with his ex-wife Kim Kardashian, recently turned 6. She had a Bratz-themed birthday party on Jan. 15. "Happy 6th Birthday Chicago!" Kardashian said in an Instagram post. " I honestly didn’t know too much about what raising a Capricorn girl would be like but you make it so easy and fun and silly!!! I can already see the determination and ambition you have within you. You are so smart, sweet, silly and so lovable to everyone around you especially your cousins!"