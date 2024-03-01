Kelly Osbourne Reveals Details of Baby Name Row With Boyfriend Sid Wilson of Slipknot

Kelly Osbourne and her Slipknot member boyfriend Sid Wilson had a big blowout over their baby's last name. The mother shared the story during an episode of The Osbournes Podcast uploaded on Feb. 20. "OK, this is personal, and I didn't expect to ever talk about this," she told her parents Ozzy and Sharon Osbourne. "The biggest fight me and my baby's father have ever, ever, ever had – and probably ever, ever will – was over naming our son."

Source: MEGA Wilson didn't want the baby to have Kelly's last name, but ultimately relented.

Wilson had a more traditional approach to surnames while Kelly wanted her own lineage preserved. "I wanted our son to have both of our last names, and he wouldn't let me," she said. "And we had a huge fight. I feel that I was forced into doing something I didn't want to do. And I can never, ever forgive him for that. But we can move on." Kelly added that a legal name change is imminent. "So right now my son doesn't have a double-barreled last name," she said. "But after lots of eye-opening conversations and some couples therapy, he has seen the light. And we are going to legally change our son's name to have both of our last names. "We both made our child, so they should have both of our last names. Not one is more important than the other."

The mother also provided some insight into Wilson's background. "You have to remember, Sid comes from a really traditional English family," she said. Although the turntablist hails from Iowa, like the rest of Slipknot's early lineup, both of his parents are from the U.K. Kelly added that her beau wants to create a long line of Sid Wilsons. "Because it goes Sid's dad, then Sid and now our son," she said. "But Sid told me that his grandfather had the same name. But he didn't. His grandfather's name was Fred. Fred! So why is my son IV? My son should be III." Sharon sided with Kelly and said that patronymic naming customs are "a very dated thing."

Source: MEGA An official name change is coming down the pike, Kelly said.

The Osbournes have been making their family drama a public spectacle for decades. Kelly and her parents starred in a self-titled MTV reality show that aired from 2002 to 2005. In 2009, Ozzy admitted that he was "stoned during the entire filming" of the show, The Daily Record reported. That's why he won't rewatch it. The 75-year-old metal legend knows his days are numbered, which is why he's returned to his native Birmingham.

Source: MEGA 'I can never, ever forgive him for that. But we can move on,' the reality TV star said.

Earlier this year, Sharon announced that Ozzy plans to play two farewell shows in the city. "He won’t tour again but we are planning on doing two more shows to say goodbye as he feels like ‘I have never said goodbye to my fans and I want to say goodbye properly,'" she said, according to the Mirror. "We will do it in Aston Villa where Ozzy is from," Sharon added. "His voice is still absolutely perfect. And all the time he has been off he still does his singing lessons so his voice is perfect. And he can joke yeah." Sharon didn't try to temper expectations. "He has all these melodies in his head," she said. "Even if you don’t like his music you can’t not like Ozzy, he just draws you in."

