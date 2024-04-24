Kid Cudi Cancels Tour After Injuring Foot at Coachella

Kid Cudi was a last-minute addition to the second weekend of Coachella this past Saturday. After delivering a 10-song set, which included the live debuts of "Moon Man S--t" and "Blue Sky," Cudi took a leap off of the Sahara Tent stage, taking a tumble when he hit the lawn. It turns out Cudi's injuries were more serious than they initially seemed, and on April 24, the rapper took to social media to announce the cancelation of his upcoming 31-date North American tour, which was scheduled to kick off in July.

Article continues below advertisement

From your friend, Scott 🥺🫶🏽 with mad love pic.twitter.com/fp9gcxpOYO — The Chosen One (@KiDCuDi) April 24, 2024

“Guys, so, I have a broken calcaneus," Cudi shared in a social media post. "I’m headed to surgery now and there’s gonna be a long recovery time. We have to cancel the tour so I can focus on getting back out there in top shape to rage with you all. There’s just no way I can bounce back in time to give 100%. The injury is much more serious than I thought. Anyone who bought tickets will get a full refund, you’ll get an email soon. "We will be back with new tour dates as soon as possible," he continued, "and I can't wait to get back out there with you guys and turn up how we do. I'm so sorry fam and I love you all so much, thanks for the endless love and support. I'm really disappointed as I'm sure you guys are too, but I will be back."

Article continues below advertisement

Source: MEGA Cudi performing in Coachella's Sahara Tent, shortly before picking up his tour-ending injury.

The tour, which was to have Pusha T and Jaden and Earthgang in support, was scheduled in support of Cudi's ninth studio album, Insano, released in January. (It reached No. 13 on the U.S. album chart, a far cry from the No. 2 berths of Man on the Moon III: The Chosen and Indicud.) He's also set to collaborate with Childish Gambino on the track "Warlord," Glover revealed earlier this week. He also contributed to the star-studded Book of Clarence soundtrack earlier this year. (He is also presumably set to feature on the song "Gun to My Head" as part of on-again-off-again collaborator Kanye West's Vultures 2, though the album's track listing has yet to be publicized.)

Article continues below advertisement

Source: MEGA Cudi's ninth album, 'Insano,' was released in January.

Never miss a story — sign up for the Q newsletter for the latest music news on all your favorite artists, all in one place.

Cudi also had an unwitting cameo role in the biggest music world scandal of the past year, when onetime R&B star Cassandra "Cassie" Ventura claimed that Sean "Diddy" Combs had threatened to blow up Cudi's car after learning that the two were romantically involved. (When reached by the New York Times for comment, Cudi confirmed to the paper that a car had exploded on his property during that time period.) These claims were included in Ventura's (quickly settled) lawsuit against Combs, which set off the flurry of lawsuits and accusations that have since seen the mogul become persona non-grata in the business, with his homes raided by Homeland Security Investigations in March.