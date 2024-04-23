Childish Gambino Teases New Tracks Featuring Kanye West and Kid Cudi and Announces World Tour

Childish Gambino teased two new tracks featuring Kanye West and Kid Cudi during his Gilga Radio stream on Monday, April 22. He also announced an upcoming world tour. The songs arrived just days after the rapper and TV star revealed that he has two new albums in the works. They will be Donald Glover's final releases under the Childish Gambino stage name.

Source: MEGA The previews came after Glover announced that he's working to release to new albums.

Glover played Olivia Rodrigo's "Obsessed" before debuting a new track called "Say Less," which features West. "You n---as talk shit. You n---as cheapskates. You n---as talk show. You n---as Ziwe. You n---as deepfake. You n---as AI / But you’d never have your mother sitting courtside," Glover rapped. "I rather have no regrets, but yo my agent said 'Yo, say less,'" West said. "N---as waiting on the throne, like ‘H-e, say, ‘Yes.’ I took my shoes out the store, they the new Payless/That’s the new God flow, but I don’t pray less." The pair also spoke about the Grammys before West compared himself to late Beatles frontman John Lennon and delivered a line about former CNN anchor Don Lemon.

YE X CHILDISH GAMBINO



“SAY LESS”



FULL SONG IN HQ pic.twitter.com/WIoewsOR2O — Jasper (@Jasp3r_0) April 22, 2024

The Kid Cudi track is called "Warlord." It arrived as fans have speculated about a beef between him and Glover, who addressed the situation in a previous stream. "Kid Cudi, if you got a problem, like, I’m not here for the beef," he said on April 14. "Just like, talk to me. … 'Cause it’s like we don’t have to agree on everything, but we also don’t have to be like, 'When I see you, we have to wanna kill each other.' "

Childish Gambino X Kid Cudi-WARLORDS P1 pic.twitter.com/Lw77MK4fla — oozeyboi (@oozeyboi) April 22, 2024

West has been having a big 2024. His new album Vultures 1 made it to the top of the Billboard 200 and spawned the No. 1 single "Carnival." Glover's decision to platform the Chicago rapper comes after his long string of antisemitic comments. West has apologized multiple times, but many don't take those statements seriously. His lyrics on the title track for Vultures 1 have broadly been broadly panned as offensive. "How I'm anti-Semitic? I just f---ed a Jewish b---h," West rapped. He's also continued to wear merch for the black metal band Burzum, which is helmed by the neo-Nazi and outspoken antisemite Varg Vikernes. The metal artist praised West in a series of tweets earlier this year.

Source: MEGA The rapper also announced an upcoming world tour during the stream on Monday.

Glover didn't announce any dates for his upcoming tour. He hasn't been out on the road since 2019. The musician also hasn't put out a full LP since 3.15.20, which dropped in the early days of the pandemic. One of the new releases will be a reworked version of that record. It's set to drop under the new title Atavista. Glover also announced plans for a completely new album, which will be the last record under the Childish Gambino moniker. It will also be the soundtrack for an upcoming movie called Bando Stone & the New World.

