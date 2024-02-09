Killer Mike Had Religious Experience After Grammys Arrest: 'I Took Time to Thank God'

Killer Mike has spoken out in detail about the wild time he had at the 2024 Grammys. The rapper was arrested mere minutes after he swept three awards in the hip-hop category. In a statement earlier this week, Killer make blamed "confusion" and an "overzealous" security guard for his expulsion from the Crypto.com Arena. But the rapper was mostly counting his blessings during an interview with GQ published on Thursday, Feb. 8.

Source: MEGA 'The very next morning, I got a call that my child, after being on the list for three years, finally got his kidney,' the rapper said.

"I talked about this album (Michael) being a return to the religious and moral principles I was raised with," he told the outlet. "You'll find yourself in a position where it's just you and God. And I took a couple hours, man. I was just by myself, and I was just thankful I took time to thank God and to say, 'I appreciate the blessings you've given me.' I spent time talking. I'm invoking the spirit of my grandmother and my mother and just saying, 'Look, I've done it.'" After reflecting for a few hours, Killer Mike was released and went out to celebrate his achievements. "I went partied and had fun," he said. "And I was glad that I had used those three hours to be thankful to God and to be calm and to meditate. Because the very next morning, I got a call that my child, after being on the list for three years, finally got his kidney. And I can just truly tell you that God is real." Killer Mike said he expects to be "cleared of all wrongdoing" for the Cryto.com Arena situation in the statement earlier this week.

GQ also asked the rapper about Drake's backhanded congratulations which came in a social media statement knocking the Grammys. "Congrats to anybody winning anything for hip hop but this show doesn’t dictate s**t in our world," the pop rapper said. "Drake is a Grammy winner, and many of the people who critique the Grammys are," Killer Mike said. "As an artist, you have every right to critique the agencies and agents that represent you." But he also pushed back a little bit. "Didn't it feel good that night, as a Canadian kid who grew up loving hip-hop and was considered to be an outsider, to break the mold and show people that kids in Toronto got their own style and to have the Recording Academy acknowledge it?"

Killer Mike added that artists shouldn't be singularly focused on winning awards. "You cannot let that be the sole existence of why you do it, because your art is for you," he said. "So he's absolutely correct in that."

Source: MEGA The rapper also responded to criticisms Drake and Jay-Z leveled at the Recording Academy.

The rapper also backed up Jay-Z's criticism of the Grammys. The Roc Nation founder was upset that his wife Beyoncé has never won Album of the Year even though she's taken home 32 trophies, more than any other artist. "I'm a Beyoncé fan, I want to see B get that Album of the Year, too. Lemonade? Come on, man. She be working," Killer Mike said. "Beyoncé is the most heralded Grammy winner ever. Beyoncé is not going to stop making records and it's only so long you can deny that kind of greatness… What I took from the moment, more than the critique, was a husband standing up for his wife, at a time where all we argue about is Black men versus Black women… It makes me think about how to more deeply be a loving and appreciative person for the person that loves and supports me."

