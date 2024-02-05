Killer Mike Led Out of Grammys Ceremony in Handcuffs After Accepting Three Awards

"An official tells someone on his team that it’s possible he may be released later tonight from the arena," Chris Gardner of The Hollywood Reporter, who broke the news, said in a tweet .

Killer Mike was led out of the 2024 Grammys in handcuffs after he allegedly got into a confrontation with a security guard. This came after the rapper won three awards at the pre-telecast ceremony.

'Are you serious?' the rapper said as he was escorted out of the venue by a police officer.

A video he shared showed the handcuffed rapper walking down a hallway in the Crypto.com arena while flanked by at least one officer. Killer Mike could be heard saying "Are you serious?" in the clip. Someone shouted "Free Mike" as the musician passed by.

This happened after Killer Mike allegedly got physical with a security guard at the venue, TMZ reported. Law enforcement sources told the outlet the musician is not currently under arrest and that investigators are still trying to figure out what happened.

A public information officer with the Los Angeles Police Department confirmed to Q that a man was led out of the venue in cuffs on the night of Sunday, Feb. 4. He wasn't able to provide any other information.

Killer Mike was in high spirits when he accepted his awards earlier on in the night. He won Best Rap Album for Michael, and Best Rap Performance and Song for “Scientists & Engineers,” which also featured Future, Andre 3000 and Eryn Allen Kane.

"For all the people out there thinking you’re too old to rap: bulls**t! I don't give a damn if you're 78 rapping about how many gals you got in the nursing home, make sure we keep hip-hop alive," he said.

The rapper also spoke about his family.

"I just want to say, I lost a pin that was my mother and grandmother's picture on it, and in losing that piece of jewelry, I learned that there's no gift as precious as what they put inside me," he said.

Representatives for Killer Mike and the Recording Academy didn't immediately respond to Q's requests for comment.