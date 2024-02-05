Drake Knocks the Grammys: 'This Show Doesn’t Dictate S**t in Our World'

Drake knocked the Grammys in a social media post shortly before the televised portion of the ceremony began on Sunday, Feb. 4. "Congrats to anybody winning anything for hip hop but this show doesn’t dictate s**t in our world," the musician said in an Instagram story. "All you incredible artists remember this show isn’t the facts, it’s just the opinion of a group of people [whose] name are kept a secret (literally you can Google it)."

Source: MEGA 'Congrats to anybody winning anything for hip hop but this show doesn’t dictate s**t in our world,' the rapper said.

The story included a link to Drake's pointed speech at the 2019 Grammys, which was cut short. The rapper expressed a similar sentiment in the monologue. "I want to let you know that we’re playing in an opinion-based sport. Not a factual-based sport," Drake said. "So it’s not the NBA where at the end of the year, you’re holding a trophy because you made the right decisions or won the games." He added that the music industry doesn't always have a good grasp on every artist's background and point of view. "This is a business where sometimes it’s up to a bunch of people that might not understand what a mixed-race kid from Canada has to say," the rapper said. "But look, the point is, you’ve already won if you have people who are singing your songs word for word, if you’re a hero in your hometown." He added that fan fervor is the true barometer of success. "Look, if there’s people who have regular jobs who are coming out in the rain, in the snow, spending their hard-earned money to buy tickets to come to your shows, you don’t need this right there I promise you," Drake said. "You already won."

The rapper publicly questioned the relevance of the Grammys again in 2020 and went as far as withdrawing his nominations from the ceremony in 2022. But it looked like the rapper's feud with the Recording Academy had calmed down ahead of this year's event, where Drake received four nominations but didn't win any awards.

He isn't the only musician who had a bone to pick with the Grammys. Jay-Z knocked the ceremony while accepting the Dr. Dre Global Impact Award. The rapper was upset that his wife Beyoncé has never won Album of the Year even though she's won 32 Grammys, more than any other artist. "I don't want to embarrass this young lady, but she has more Grammys than anyone and never won Album of the Year," he said. "So even by your own metrics that doesn't work." Jay-Z went on to lodge a broader critique against the Grammys. "Some of you are gonna go home tonight and feel like you've been robbed," he told the other artists gathered at the Crypto.com Arena. "Some of you may get robbed. Some of you don't belong in the category."

Source: MEGA Drake previously panned the Grammys while accepting a trophy at the ceremony in 2019.

These comments came after Killer Mike, who won three awards at the pre-telecast portion of the ceremony, was arrested after he allegedly got into a physical confrontation with a security guard. The rapper was booked on suspicion of misdemeanor battery and released from custody around 8:37 p.m. local time.