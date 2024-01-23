The Killers Announce Las Vegas Residency, Will Perform Debut LP 'Hot Fuss' in Full

The Killers will perform their debut album Hot Fuss in full during an eight-night residency in their native Las Vegas this summer. The band will be playing at Caesars Palace between Aug. 14 and 30, according to a press release from the venue. Presale tickets will go on sale at 10 a.m. local time on Wednesday, Jan. 24. They'll be available to the general public on Saturday, Jan. 27.

Source: MEGA 'It’s good to be home,' the Nevada band said in a social media post.

"It’s good to be home," the Killers said in an Instagram post announcing the residency. "Join the 4 of us for 8 shows at the Colosseum in Caesars Palace in August as we celebrate 20 years of Hot Fuss." The breakthrough record includes hits like "Mr. Brightside" and "Somebody Told Me." It peaked at No. 7 on the Billboard 200 and made it to No. 1 on the album charts in the U.K., Ireland and Australia. The Killers' latest studio album Pressure Machine came out in August 2021. Their latest record, a greatest hits album called Rebel Diamonds, was released last December. Both made it to the top of the U.K. albums chart.

The band also dropped a preview of a new track on Christmas Day. "Santa’s got a brand new song in his bag. Merry Christmas!" the group said in a tweet that included the unnamed song. Fans will have other opportunities to see the Killers in the coming months. The band is also scheduled to perform at the Boston Calling Music Festival on May 26 and the Governors Ball event in New York City on June 8. Those appearances will be followed by a tour of the U.K. and Ireland three nights in Dublin and Glasgow, four nights in Manchester and six nights in London.

Source: MEGA The eight shows will take place at Caesars Palace between Aug. 14 and 30.

Check out a full list of the upcoming Las Vegas residency dates below: Aug 14 @ The Colosseum at Caesars Palace, Las Vegas Aug 16 @ The Colosseum at Caesars Palace, Las Vegas Aug 17 @ The Colosseum at Caesars Palace, Las Vegas Aug 21 @ The Colosseum at Caesars Palace, Las Vegas Aug 23 @ The Colosseum at Caesars Palace, Las Vegas Aug 24 @ The Colosseum at Caesars Palace, Las Vegas Aug 28 @ The Colosseum at Caesars Palace, Las Vegas Aug 30 @ The Colosseum at Caesars Palace, Las Vegas