The Killers, Ed Sheeran to Headline Boston Calling Festival

Summer festival season is starting to fully take shape, with Bonnaroo, BottleRock, and now the Boston Calling Music Festival all announcing their upcoming lineups this past week. For its part, Boston Calling will boast headliners the Killers, Ed Sheeran and Tyler Childers. The festival will take place on Memorial Day Weekend, May 24-26, at the Harvard Athletic Complex in Allston, Massachusetts. Also on tap for the three-day festival: Megan Thee Stallion, Hozier, Reneé Rapp, Leon Bridges, Phish’s Trey Anastasio (performing with side band Classic TAB), Jessie Murph, Blondshell, the Revivalists, Young the Giant, and Frank Turner and the Sleeping Souls. Tickets go on sale Thursday, Jan. 11 via the festival website.

Source: Courtesy of Boston Calling Music Festival

Started in 2013, Boston Calling was initially held twice a year, but switched to an annual schedule in 2017. Last year’s fest attracted approximately 40,000 attendees, with headliners Paramore, Foo Fighters, Alanis Morissette and Queens of the Stone Age. (The Foo Fighters’ set was the group’s first major performance following the death of longtime drummer Taylor Hawkins.) The festival makes a point to book a healthy number of artists from the greater Boston area, with this year’s lineup featuring the Massachusetts-based Bad Rabbits, Cakeswagg, the Wolff Sisters, and pop rock band Beach Weather, which recently regrouped following a hiatus to score their biggest success to date with the TikTok-driven hit “Sex, Drugs, Etc.”

Source: MEGA Megan Thee Stallion will be making one of her many 2024 festival stops in Boston.

Check out the full Boston Calling 2024 schedule below: Friday, May 24 Ed Sheeran Leon Bridges Reneé Rapp Young the Giant Luke Hemmings David Kushner Cannons Beach Weather Ric Wilson Madi Diaz Maris Divine Sweater Kieran Rhodes Kei JVK Justin Clancy The Wolff Sisters Saturday, May 25 Tyler Childers Trey Anastasio and Classic TAB Khruangbin Frank Turner and The Sleeping Souls Jessie Murph D4VD The Red Clay Strays Tanner Usrey Bad Rabbits The Castellows Motherfolk Senseless Optimism Tori Tori Ward Hayden Paper Lady Cakeswagg Highwater Haulers Sunday, May 26 The Killers Hozier Megan Thee Stallion The Revivalists Lovejoy Chappell Roan Blondshell Royel Otis The Heavy Heavy Christone Kingfish Ingram Francis of Delirium Stefan Thev The Thing Fleshwater Zola Simone Billy Dean Thomas Tysk Tysk Task