SZA, the Killers, Post Malone to Headline Governors Ball

One of New York City’s biggest music annual music gatherings, the Governors Ball Festival, announced its 2024 lineup on Jan. 16. SZA, the Killers and Post Malone will headline the 13th edition of the festival, which takes place from June 7-9 at Queens’ Flushing Meadows at Corona Park. Tickets will be available for presale starting on Thursday, Jan. 18 at 11 AM ET, with the public onsale kicking off at 1 PM. Check out the festival site for more info.

Source: Courtesy of Governors Ball The New York festival announced its lineup on Jan. 16.

This year’s lineup boasts a notable Latin contingency, with reggaeton hitmaker Rauw Alejandro and Mexico’s Peso Pluma — who was the most-viewed musician on YouTube in 2023 — both taking up second-billing slots. Other names on the poster have been staples of recent festival lineups, with 21 Savage, Reneé Rapp, Teezo Touchdown, Blondshell and Jessie Murph all scheduled to perform. Indeed, even the headliners are seeing their festival dance cards quickly fill up, with Post Malone recently announced as a headliner for Bonnaroo the very next weekend, while the Killers will close the final night of Boston Calling just a few weeks earlier. SZA, who was busy on the touring circuit supporting her blockbuster, Grammy-dominating SOS album last year, is also scheduled to headline Montreal’s Osheaga Festival later in the summer. The lineup also includes Carly Rae Jepsen, Don Tolliver, Dominc Fike, Victoria Monét, Sexyy Redd and Cannons.

Source: MEGA Mexico's Peso Pluma will be second-billed on the fest's closing night.

Queens Borough president Donovan Richards Jr. talked up the festival’s philanthropic efforts in a statement, saying: “I’m thrilled to welcome everyone back to Flushing Meadows Corona Park for this year’s Governors Ball, featuring headliners SZA, Post Malone and the Killers. We’re deeply grateful for the economic activity the festival will generate for Queens, and we’re even more grateful that the festival is partnering with some of our local nonprofits, including Chhaya, Elmhurst/Corona Recovery Collective and the Alliance for Flushing Meadows Corona Park, to work with our local food vendors and other community groups doing important empowerment work.” Launched in 2011, Governors Ball was initially held on Governors Island (hence the name), though it quickly relocated to Randall Island for most of the decade. The festival has been held in Queens since 2021. Last year was the festival’s first at the Flushing Meadows location, with Kendrick Lamar, Lizzo, Haim and Lil Nas X among the highlights.

Source: MEGA Post Malone will headline Governors Ball and Bonnaroo in the span of a week.

Check out the full lineup below: FRIDAY Post Malone Rauw Alejandro Dominic Fike Labrinth Farruko Alex G Goth Babe Yung Gravy Teezo Touchdown Qveen Herby Flo Ryan Beatty Mimi Webb Arcy Drive Blondshell Durry Underscores Donna Missal Lauran Hibberd Alex Chapman School of Rock Queens SATURDAY The Killers 21 Savage Carly Rae Jepsen Sabrina Carpenter Sexyy Red TV Girl Jessie Murph Doechii Hippo Campus Tyla P1Harmony D4VD Bakar Quarters of Change Claire Rosinkranz Riovaz Skizzy Mars Telescreens The Thing Little Stranger Maz & Kidd Revel SUNDAY SZA Peso Pluma Reneé Rapp Don Toliver Victoria Monét Faye Webster Kevin Abstract Cannons Chappell Roan Stephen Sanchez Beach Fossils Saint Levant Elyanna Geese G Flip Baby Queen Husbands Fcukers Hotline TNT The Hails School of Rock Brooklyn