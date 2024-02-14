Lana Del Rey Drops Her Cover Song 'Blue Skies' From Jack Antonoff's 'The New Look'

Pop songstress Lana Del Rey has released her contribution to the soundtrack for AppleTV+ series The New Look, a cover of the early 20th century standard "Blue Skies." Watch below.

The song and its accompanying soundtrack were produced by Grammy winner Jack Antonoff, a frequent collaborator with Del Rey, including her most recent album Did You Know That There’s a Tunnel Under Ocean Blvd. This track and the previously released covers – The 1975's "Now Is The Hour" and Florence and The Machine's "White Cliffs of Dover" – are from the upcoming AppleTV+ period drama The New Look. A press release describes the series thusly: "Set against the World War II Nazi occupation of Paris, The New Look focuses on the pivotal moment in the 20th century when the French city led the world back to life through its fashion icon Christian Dior. As Dior rises to prominence with his groundbreaking, iconic imprint of beauty and influence, Chanel's reign as the world’s most famous fashion designer is put into jeopardy."

Del Rey's version – backed by Antonoff's band Bleachers, including Mikey Freedom Hart and Evan Smith – is considerably less jaunty than past takes on the classic tune. While it debuted pre-World War II, most notably on film in 1927's The Jazz Singer, it has become well-known for its renditions in the 1940s by Benny Goodman, in the 1950s by Bing Crosby & Danny Kaye and Ella Fitzgerald, and in the 1970s by Willie Nelson.

Del Rey, most recently noticeable with BFF Taylor Swift at both the Grammy Awards and the Super Bowl, has a forthcoming country-themed album in the works. As she spoke at the pre-Grammys Power 100 event, hosted by Billboard, and praised Antonoff, she took a moment to reveal her dip into country music: the September release Lasso. "If you can't already tell by our award winners and our performers, the music business is going country. We're going country. It's happening," she said from the podium. "That's why Jack has followed me to Muscle Shoals, Nashville, Mississippi, over the last four years."

This was mere weeks before the unveiling of Beyoncé's Renaissance II album, with its country-flavored singles "16 Carriages" and "Texas Hold 'Em." While Beyoncé has a potpourri of producers associated with this change in genre, Del Rey has recently worked with Antonoff in a much more exclusive fashion. It will obviously be intriguing to see how a country audience receives these tunes, as she had released a cover of John Denver's "Take Me Home, Country Roads" on Dec. 1. While awaiting Lasso to drop sometime in the fall, The New Look will have its global debut with the first three episodes of the ten-episode series arriving on Wednesday, Feb. 14, on Apple TV+, followed by one episode every Wed. through April 3.

