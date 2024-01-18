Lana Del Rey Teases New Track: Listen Here

Two days after the news broke of her upcoming headlining stint at Coachella, Lana Del Rey is already teasing new music, releasing a 45-second snippet of a new song, “Henry, Come On,” on her Instagram. The singer has yet to share any details on when a full version of the track might land, nor whether it will be part of an upcoming album, nor anything else about it, really. But in any case, you can catch a segment of the stripped-down song below:

In addition to her Coachella booking — she’ll be closing the first night of the festival, with Doja Cat, Tyler, the Creator and No Doubt joining her in the bold font on the festival poster — Del Rey has lined up quite the summer festival run, with headlining slots at Alabama’s Hangout Festival, Barcelona’s Primavera Sound, and the UK’s Reading & Leeds Fest. Del Rey has hardly been quiet on the recording front, either. Her ninth album, last year’s Did You Know That There’s a Tunnel Under Ocean Blvd, is nominated for both Album of the Year and Best Alternative Music Album at next month’s Grammy Awards. She’s also up for Song of the Year and Best Alternative Music Performance for single “A&W,” as well as Best Pop Duo/Group Performance for her Jon Batiste collaboration, “Candy Necklace.”

Source: MEGA Del Rey has been embracing an Americana vibe of late, covering 'Take Me Home, Country Roads' and 'Unchained Melody' in recent months.

Though we only have a short snippet to go on, “Henry, Come On’s” folk textures also seem in line with the Americana bent of Del Rey’s most recent one-off releases: she covered John Denver’s West Virginia anthem “Take Me Home, Country Roads” back in December, and also showed up at Chez Elvis in Memphis to perform “Unchained Melody” for the Nov. 29 holiday TV special Christmas at Graceland. Del Rey’s Instagram has been full of Southern iconography of late, and she made headlines in Alabama last summer when she inexplicably showed up to work a shift as a waitress at a Waffle House in Florence, posing for pictures with fans. Did You Know That There’s a Tunnel Under Ocean Blvd topped the UK charts on its release, and it was Britain’s third best-selling vinyl release of 2023, behind only Taylor Swift and the Rolling Stones. It peaked at No. 3 on the Billboard 200 in the U.S., making it Del Rey’s eighth consecutive album to chart in the top 10. Both 2014’s Ultraviolence and 2017’s Lust for Life reached No. 1.