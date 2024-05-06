Lana Del Rey to Play First Ever U.S. Stadium Show in Boston's Fenway Park This Summer

Lana Del Rey will make her U.S. stadium debut this summer. The singer will rock Boston's iconic Fenway Park for one night only on Thursday, June 20. Presale will go on sale at 10 a.m. ET on Wednesday, May 6. They'll be available to the general public via Live Nation on Friday, May 8.

Source: MEGA Tickets for the one-night-only event will go on sale later this week.

Del Rey won't be the first pop star to play Fenway Park. Pink was the best musical act to ever perform in the venue, according to a poll conducted by Boston.com last September. The singer broke attendance records there with her shows on July 31 and Aug. 1. "Just an amazing performer overall, great set design, awesome setlist, Pat Benatar for an opener — Pink literally flew around the stadium, showing just an unending amount of energy, and genuinely seemed to love the venue and the crowd as she really engaged the audience," one attendee told the outlet. "Wasn’t a huge fan of hers going in, but left the show a big fan and I totally understand her popularity." Bruce Springsteen, who became the first musician to play the stadium back in 2003, was a close second. "So many great shows at Fenway but I gotta go with the very first show. The Boss is the boss!" one reader told Boston.com. "It was uncharted waters and look how far it’s come."

Del Rey is also set to headline the first night of the Hangout festival in Gulf Shores, Alabama on Friday, May 17. Zach Bryan, Odesza and the Chainsmokers will be playing the festival, as well. The pop star played two massive sold-out shows in Mexico City’s Foro Sol last year and headlined the 2024 Coachella festival in Indio, California. Her performance there featuring cameos from Billie Eilish, Jon Batiste and Jack Antonoff was well-received by many, but also included a few miscues and technical issues.

Source: MEGA The pop star is currently working on her upcoming album 'Lasso,' which is due out in September.

Del Rey claims this is because her longtime tour manager quit just weeks before the set on April 12. He allegedly "quit for no reason after 15 years because he was butt hurt that I got 10 comped bikes for free from Wally and randomly decided he was more of a stage designer than a tour manager." Del Rey was referring to the motorcycles that were used on stage during her set. The vehicle were provided by her stuntman Wally Crowder, who got his own shout in the post. "Never got a phone call probably never will," she said of her former stage manager. "Still grateful for the 15 years though. No worries – 37 days was more than enough time to put together an entire headlining set all by ourselves. Not stressful at all."

The pop star and Antonoff are also working on her new country album Lasso, which is due out sometime in September. "If you can’t already tell by our award winners and our performers, the music business is going country," the star said during a pre-Grammy event in Los Angeles on Wednesday, Jan. 31. "We’re going country. It’s happening," Del Rey said. "That’s why Jack has followed me to Muscle Shoals, Nashville, Mississippi, over the last four years."

