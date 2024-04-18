Slipknot Teases Fans With Mysterious Billboard Placed Near Coachella: 'One Night Only'

Slipknot has erected a cryptic new billboard near the site of Coachella in Indio, California. Many fans believe the band is hinting at a new 25th anniversary event for their self-titled studio album. "One night only," the sign says. "Long may you die." There's also a URL on the billboard which leads to a vintage website that was first launched last year. "Pay attention," says a scrollbar at the top of the homepage. "The answers are all around you."

The site includes old fan comments left for the band back in 2000 and lyrics for every song on the self-titled LP. There's also an extensive biography about that era of Slipknot. "If there's a billboard out there, chances are they might either be doing knotfest there or a huge one night show," one fan said in the r/Slipknot subreddit. The band already announced a series of European tour dates celebrating the self-titled album's 25th anniversary. They're also playing several upcoming around the world festivals, including the Knotfest event in Sao Paulo, Brazil, on Oct. 19. But so far, Slipknot hasn't announced any 25th anniversary events in their home country. The group originally hails from Des Moines, Iowa.

The wives of two Slipknot members recently posted hints about upcoming music on social media, but the band's very first release has been making headlines, as well. The self-titled album was Slipknot's first with frontman Cory Taylor, but the band's first LP was actually the 1996 release Mate. Feed. Kill. Repeat. featuring original vocalist Anders Colsefni. An updated version of the record featuring Colsefni was posted to YouTube last month. He worked on the project with the band Kaosis.

But the vocalist later revealed that the project was unfinished and released without his permission. The video was eventually deleted. "I hadn't finished going through the audio mixes on the songs when the video came out," he said in a social media post. "This remake was NOT a finished product and I hadn't even seen the videos prior to its release." Colsefni also canceled the summer tour he had planned in support of the project. "I hope you will trust me to do this properly and make you and the die-hard, old school Slipknot fans proud," he said. "Then, we will look to put this tour together again, beginning where it began, and spreading as far as you want it to. "MFKR is much larger than myself, or any of us who wrote and performed it. If I have to speak for the OGs out there, I can only accept that the utmost care and respect be given to our honoring of this icon of metal history."

Check out full list of the upcoming European dates below: 12/5​ – Amsterdam, Netherlands ​- Ziggo Dome 12/6​ – Dortmund, Germany​​ – Westfalenhalle 12/8​ – Stuttgart, Germany – ​​Schleyerhalle 12/9 ​- Leipzig, Germany​​ – Quarterback Immobilien Arena 12/11 ​- Zurich, Switzerland​​ – Hallenstadion 12/12​ – Paris, France​​​ – Accorhotel Arena 12/14 ​- Leeds, UK​​​ – First Direct Arena 12/15​ – Glasgow, UK​​​ – Ovo Hydro 12/17​ – Manchester, UK – ​​​Co-op Live Arena 12/18​ – Birmingham, UK​​ – Uilita Arena 12/20​ – London, UK – ​​​O2 Arena 12/21 – London, UK – ​​​O2 Arena

