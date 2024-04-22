Metallica Drummer Lars Ulrich's Childhood Home in Denmark on Sale for Nearly $7 Million

Lars Ulrich's childhood home in Denmark is currently on sale. The estate in the well-to-do Copenhagen suburb of Gentofte is going for 48 million Danish kroner, or nearly $7 million. The Metallica drummer lived there for 17 years with his parents Torben and Lene before moving to Los Angeles to pursue a music career. The stately brick structure was designed by architect Carl Brummer and built in 1907, according to the listing. It includes several potential bedrooms, two bathrooms and lots of ornate woodwork.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: MEGA The large house is located in the well-to-do Copenhagen suburb of Gentofte.

An old video of Lars visiting his childhood home can be streamed on YouTube. "That's where I spent 17 years, right in there," he said in the clip transcribed by Blabbermouth. "Up there on the balcony was my dad's playroom, where he sat and listened to Miles Davis and [John] Coltrane records," the drummer added. "Copenhagen was sort of the hotbed of jazz music in Europe in the '60s… All the jazz musicians would come and hang out here, and a lot of the hippies, and that was his kind of environment away from tennis. When he was here chillin', that was kind of what he did, and hung with all these crazy cats."

Article continues below advertisement

Torben – who had stints as a professional tennis player, musician and journalist – died at age 95 last December. "There wasn't anything typical about any of this," Lars said of his privileged upbringing. "That's why when people like [Metallica frontman James] Hetfield, and so on, sit there and talk about their childhoods and all this type of stuff, what went on in here was like a whole different universe." He also pointed out the room where his drum kit was located. "That window and that window and the two windows over, that's where I had my drums," Lars said. "That was the room where I had all my posters and the room where I had my stereo and all my records and all 700 posters of Deep Purple right in there."

Article continues below advertisement

Never miss a story — sign up for the Q newsletter for the latest music news on all your favorite artists, all in one place.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: MEGA The drummer lived in the home for 17 years before moving to Los Angeles to pursue a career in music.

Article continues below advertisement

Lars and Hetfield are the only two remaining members from Metallica's original 1981 lineup. The band's first single "Hit the Lights" appeared on the Metal Blade Records compilation Metal Massacre. The band eventually relocated to the Bay Area, where the thrash metal scene was stronger. Metallica has released 11 studio albums. Six of those records made it to No. 1 on the Billboard 200. The group's latest album 72 Seasons came out last April. It made it to No. 2 on the chart. The record's title track won Best Metal Performance at the 2024 Grammys.

Powered by RedCircle