Lollapalooza 2024 Lineup Features Headliners SZA, Tyler, the Creator, Blink-182 and the Killers

Lollapalooza 2024 has announced the full roster of musicians for the four-day event to be held August 1-4 at Grant Park in Chicago. Among the headliners will be recent Grammy and BRIT award winner SZA, pop-punk veterans Blink-182 and rapper-producer Tyler, the Creator.

Other notable names on the lineup include the Killers, Melanie Martinez, Future x Metro Boomin, Vince Staples, Killer Mike, Two Door Cinema Club and Sexyy Red. American DJ and producer Skrillex will be making a return to the festival for the first time in a decade, while South Korean K-pop boyband Stray Kids will be making their Lollapalooza debut. Six-time 2024 BRIT winner Raye, alternative metal band Deftones, Canadian singer-songwriter Tate McRae, singer-actress Renee Rapp and three-time 2024 Grammy winner Victoria Monet are also booked for the fest, as is the Last Dinner Party, Hozier, d4vd, Tyla, Benson Boone, Qveen Herby, Flo and Olivia Dean.

The 33rd edition of the festival will see 170+ bands spread across eight stages on the expansive grounds of Chicago's Grant Park. A sign-up for pre-sale tickets is available here. That starts Thursday, March 21 from 10am-12pm U.S. Central Time. Four-day General Admission tickets start at $385. 1-Day tickets, along with the lineup-by-day will be available at a later date. Kidsapalooza (for children eight and under, coming in free with a ticketed adult) can enjoy an interactive music playground within the festival featuring a lineup of family-friendly performances, activities, music, and dance workshops and more.

Formed by Jane's Addiction frontperson Perry Farrell as a touring festival in 1991, Lollapalooza has since evolved into a standalone 4-day event in Chicago with international iterations across the globe. The initial focus on supporting up-and-coming musicians and bands become sidetracked during the time Farrell moved off in 1996 and the initial incarnation of Lollapalooza ended in 1997. Attempts to restart the festival as a tour in 2003 and 2004 were commercial failures, and in 2005, with Farrell back on board, Chicago became the permanent destination for the festival. Last year's lineup featured Kendrick Lamar, Lana Del Rey, Billie Eilish and the Red Hot Chili Peppers as headliners.

Event organizers C3 Presents have guaranteed that Lollapalooza will remain in Chicago until at least 2032. In a story from NBC5 Chicago, "The Chicago Park District is to receive a share of all C3 revenue streams ranging from 5% to 20%, depending on total festival revenue." And also "under the terms of the contract, the maximum number of attendees for the festival at any time can't exceed 115,000." Event organizers will also provide annual reporting on items such as efforts to present local Chicago artists and hire minority and women-owned business subcontractors.

