Mark Ronson's Character Axed from Upcoming Amy Winehouse 'Back to Black' Biopic: Report

Mark Ronson's character has reportedly been cut from the upcoming Amy Winehouse biopic Back to Black. The producer worked closely with the singer on the 2006 LP the film is named after, and Canadian actor Jeff Tunke claims he was hired to play him. But the scenes Tunke reportedly filmed have been axed, which is allegedly why the actor was removed from the credits on the movie's IMDb page.

Source: MEGA Jeff Tunke, the actor reportedly hired to play the producer, claims all of the scenes he filmed have been axed.

"I got to wear his jacket and work with director Sam Taylor-Johnson, which was lovely," Tunke said while confirming the details of the situation to the Daily Mail. The film's team sent back a brief explanation: "The character of Mark Ronson has never appeared on screen in the film, so it would not have been possible to 'cut all the scenes' involving Mark Ronson as they do not exist." The producer has no connection to the film, but earlier this year Ronson said he was given an opportunity to read the script. "I was reminded of [Winehouse’s] humor and it really caught that well," he told NME. "I think she just had this whip-smart razor sense of humor which is one of her many gifts and they got that very nice in the film. I’m looking forward to seeing it." Taylor-Johnson also recently revealed that Winehouse's family had no input on the movie starring Marisa Abela.

A short clip of the film distributed online last week was broadly panned. Many people felt that the actress doesn't resemble the singer. "Seems insane to make a movie about one of the most iconic looking people and not have her look even a little bit like her," one commenter said on X, the platform formerly known as Twitter. "Amy was an amazing singer this tarnishes her legacy," a different user said. "As a long term Winehouse fan, I don't wanna say this looks a little bit s--t because it isn't," another commenter said. "It's very, very s--t. Everyone associated with it should be arrested and tossed into the sea."

Source: MEGA 'The character of Mark Ronson has never appeared on screen in the film, so it would not have been possible to "cut all the scenes" involving Mark Ronson as they do not exist,' the film's team said in a statement.

The movie focused on Winehouse's early years in London is due out on April 12 in the U.K. and May 17 in the U.S. The singer died from alcohol poisoning at age 27 in 2011. "My connection to Amy began when I left college and was hanging out in the creatively diverse London borough of Camden," Taylor-Johnson said in a press release. "I got a job at the legendary KOKO CLUB, and I can still breathe every market stall, vintage shop and street… A few years later Amy wrote her searingly honest songs whilst living in Camden. Like with me, it became part of her DNA."

Source: MEGA The film is due out on April 12 in the U.K. and May 17 in the U.S.

She also spoke about witnessing one of Winehouse's earliest concerts in London. "I first saw her perform at a talent show at Ronnie Scott’s Jazz Club in Soho and it was immediately obvious she wasn’t just 'talent,'" Taylor-Johnson said. "She was genius. As a filmmaker you can’t really ask for more." The movie's soundtrack will include songs from artists including Billie Holiday, Minnie Riperton and Dinah Washington.

