Megadeth Announces U.S. Tour Dates with Mudvayne and All That Remains

Megadeth will embark on an extensive U.S. tour later this year with support from Mudvayne and All That Remains. The trek will begin in Rogers, Arkansas, on Aug. 2 and end in Nashville on Sept. 28.
Tickets will be available to the general public at 10 a.m. local time on Friday, April 26. An exclusive presale event for Megadeth's Cyber Army is already underway on the band's website.
"Our 'Crush The World' tour has been a tremendous experience for the four of us," frontman Dave Mustaine said of the band's recent and upcoming dates in Latin America and Europe.
"We are all playing tight, and that has made it possible for me to really focus on solos and singing, we are playing more songs than ever before, and we are closer to each other, onstage AND off. I'm excited to see Mudvayne, and All That Remains. Join us as we DESTROY ALL ENEMIES."
Guitarist Teemu Mäntysaari became a permanent member of Megadeth following the departure of Kiko Loureiro last year. The upcoming tour will be his first U.S. trek as a permanent member.
Megadeth's latest album The Sick, the Dying... and the Dead! came out in September 2022 and made it to No. 3 on the Billboard 200.
The band formed in 1983 after Mustaine was kicked out of Metallica. They had a string of five platinum-certified albums between 1986's Peace Sells... but Who's Buying? And 1994's Youthanasia
Earlier this month, the band celebrated April Fool's Day by pretending to sell wigs based on each member's iconic locks.
"We are now selling 'Megadeth Wigs!'" they said. "Grab yours today and get ready to thrash with us on tour! Just kidding…but would you actually buy one…?"
Check out a full list of the upcoming U.S. tour dates below:
Aug 2 // Rogers, AR // Walmart AMP
Aug 3 // Houston, TX // 713 Music Hall
Aug 5 // Albuquerque, NM // Isleta Amphitheatre
Aug 6 // Denver, CO // Ball Arena
Aug 8 // Phoenix, AZ // Talking Stick Resort Amphitheatre
Aug 9 // Los Angeles, CA // YouTube Theater
Aug 10 // Concord, CA // Toyota Pavilion at Concord
Aug 12 // Auburn, WA // White River Amphitheatre
Aug 13 // Bend, OR // Hayden Homes Amphitheater
Aug 16 // Las Vegas, NV // Bakkt Theatre at Planet Hollywood
Aug 17 // Salt Lake City, UT // Maverick Arena
Aug 20 // Irving, TX // The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory
Aug 21 // Austin, TX // Germania Insurance Amphitheater
Aug 23 // Macon, GA // Atrium Health Macon Amphitheater
Aug 24 // West Palm Beach, FL // IThink Financial Amphitheatre
Sept 3 // Tinley Park, IL // Credit Union 1 Amphitheatre
Sept 5 // Huntington, WV // Marshall Health Network Arena
Sept 6 // Charlotte, NC // PNC Music Pavilion
Sept 7 // Raleigh, NC // Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek
Sept 9 // Reading, PA // Santander Arena
Sept 10 // Albany, NY // MVP Arena
Sept 11 // Boston, MA // Leader Bank
Sept 13 // Bethel, NY // Bethel Woods Center For The Arts
Sept 14 // Wantagh, NY // Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater
Sept 15 // Richmond, VA // Virginia Credit Union Live!
Sept 17 // Cincinnati, OH // Riverbend Music Center
Sept 18 // Pittsburgh, PA // Stage AE
Sept 20 // Noblesville, IN // Ruoff Music Center
Sept 21 // Clarkston, MI // Pine Knob Music Theatre
Sept 24 // Minneapolis, MN // The Armory
Sept 26 // St Louis, MO // Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre STL
Sept 27 // Southaven, MS // Bankplus Amphitheater at Snowden Grove
Sept 28 // Nashville, TN // Nashville Municipal Auditorium