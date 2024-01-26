Megan Thee Stallion Rekindles Nicki Minaj Beef With New Diss Track 'Hiss'

Nicki Minaj and Megan Thee Stallion are officially beefing. Any good will the pair built up while working on their hit 2019 collaboration "Hot Girl Summer" appears to be gone. The most recent stage of their drama began when Megan released her new snake-themed diss track "Hiss" on Jan. 26. The second single off the rapper's upcoming album appears to be directed at artists who speak about her online and in interviews with the press.

Source: MEGA Fans believe Megan called out Minaj's husband, who's a convicted sex offender.

The lyrics don't seem to be focused on a single person, but there's at least one line that fans believe was directed at Minaj. "These h*es don't be mad at Megan, these h*es mad at Megan's Law," the rapper said. "I don't really know what the problem is, but I guarantee y'all don't want me to start." Megan's Law is federal legislation that requires law enforcement agencies to provide information about sex offenders to the public. Minaj's husband Kenneth Petty is a registered level two sex offender in New York State, People reported. The 45-year-old spent four years in prison after he was convicted of first-degree attempted rape in 1995. Petty assaulted the then-16-year-old victim the year prior.

Minaj appeared to clap back when she previewed an unreleased track during an Instagram live stream. "Bad b**ch she like six foot. I call her Big Foot," Minaj said in the song. "The b**ch fell off. I said get up on your good foot." Many interpreted this as a reference to the July 2020 incident where Megan was shot in the foot by Tory Lanez as they left a party in Los Angeles. Lanez was convicted of assault with a semiautomatic rifle and two related felonies in December 2022. He's currently serving a 10-year sentence. Minaj's track also included the line, "Not three Grammys and can’t find the beat." Megan has received three of the awards over the course of her career. Shortly thereafter, Megan posted a picture of herself laughing to her Instagram story.

Source: MEGA The pair collaborated on "Hot Girl Summer" back in 2019, but their relationship has deteriorated since then.

The situation has since gone viral on X, the platform formerly known as Twitter. That's where Minaj released a lengthy post listing her own accomplishments and Megan's purported shortcomings. She also participated in a trend where users posted pictures of their feet. This appeared to be a reference to the Lanez incident. Megan and Minaj got along better at one point. Their relationship deteriorated after Megan repeatedly collaborated with Cardi B on tracks like "WAP" and "Bongos." Cardi B and Minaj have a longstanding beef that peaked when they got into a public physical altercation at a New York Fashion Week event in September 2018.

Source: MEGA Relations got icy after Megan collaborated with Cardi B, who does not get along with Minaj.

Megan just released a new music video for "Hiss." Fans have speculated that the rapper also targeted Drake, Lanez and Pardison Fontaine with her lyrics on the track. This is not the first time Megan has made global headlines in recent weeks. The star performed a medley of her tracks on ABC's Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve. Her set included portions of fan favorites like "Savage," "Her" and "Body." Megan also performed another new single called "Cobra."