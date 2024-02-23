Mick Jagger's Workout Playlist Includes Daft Punk, Marvin Gaye and the 1975

Mick Jagger is in shockingly good shape for an 80-year-old who spent most of his adult life touring with a notoriously raucous rock band. The Rolling Stones frontman's workout routine may be an important part of the equation. Jagger shared an Apple Music playlist of his favorite workout tunes on Friday, Feb. 23. "Sometimes I like to exercise in silence, other times I like to be in the gym with Mozart – but most of the time I enjoy exercising to music like this," he said in a tweet.

The 23-track playlist includes some predictable picks, including three of Jagger's own songs: "Mess It Up" off the Stones' new album Hackney Diamonds, Alok's remix of their 2019 song "Living in a Ghost Town," and "God Gave Me Everything" off Jagger's 2001 solo record Goddess in the Doorway. But it also has some songs from newer artists, including some which show the aging star has a soft spot for electronic music. The playlist opens with the Chemical Brothers' "Block Rockin' Beats," the second single off their 1997 sophomore effort Dig Your Own Hole. Jagger also included Daft Punk's "Harder, Better, Faster, Stronger" off their 2001 sophomore album Discovery. It's hard to think of a more quintessential workout song.

Source: MEGA 'Sometimes I like to exercise in silence, other times I like to be in the gym with Mozart,' the rock legend said.

The frontman boosted at least one newer rock artist, as well. He included "Sex" off The 1975's self-titled 2013 studio debut in the playlist. The track is dripping with the sort of pent-up carnal energy that would make a heavy deadlift seem like a breeze. Marvin Gaye's "Got to Give it Up, Pt. 1." The track about overcoming social anxiety at a party includes the lyric "move your body."

Source: MEGA The playlist also includes two Rolling Stones tracks and one from a Jagger solo album.

This workout playlist was not Apple Music's first foray into the world of athletics. The streaming service sponsored the halftime show for this year's Super Bowl, which was headlined by the chart-topping R&B artist Usher. The singer displayed his mind-bending dance routine before donning a pair of roller skates in the middle of the performance. Lil Jon was hired as the musical director for this year's halftime show. The rapper performed a section of "Turn Down For What" and "Yeah!," his hit collaboration with Usher and Ludacris. The track spent three full months on top of the Billboard Hot 100 in 2004. All three artists on the song hail from Atlanta. An average 123.4 million viewers tuned into this year's Super Bowl, which beat the game's previous record of 115.1 million from 2023.

Source: MEGA The band will embark on a North American tour later this year.

The Rolling Stones will tour North America later this year. Check out a full list of the upcoming dates below: Sunday, April 28, 2024 // NRG Stadium, Houston​, Texas Thursday, May 2, 2024 // Jazz Fest, New Orleans​ Tuesday, May 7, 2024 // State Farm Stadium, Glendale, Arizona​ Saturday, May 11, 2024 // Allegiant Stadium, Las Vegas​, Nevada Wednesday, May 15, 2024 // Lumen Field, Seattle​, WA Thursday, May 23, 2024 // MetLife Stadium, East Rutherford, New Jersey​ Thursday, May 30, 2024 // Gillette Stadium, Foxboro, Massachusetts​​ Monday, June 3, 2024 // Camping World Stadium, Orlando, Florida​ Friday, June 7, 2024 // Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Atlanta​, Georgia Tuesday, June 11, 2024 // Lincoln Financial Field, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania​ Saturday, June 15, 2024 // Cleveland Browns Stadium, Cleveland, Ohio​ Thursday, June 20, 2024 // Empower Field at Mile High, Denver​, Colorado Thursday, June 27, 2024 // Soldier Field, Chicago, Illinois​ Friday, July 5, 2024 // BC Place, Vancouver, British Columbia​ Wednesday, July 10, 2024 // SoFi Stadium, Los Angeles​, California Wednesday, July 17, 2024 // Levi’s Stadium, Santa Clara, California​

