Taylor Swift Donates $100K to Family of Kansas City Chiefs Fan Fatally Shot While Celebrating Super Bowl Victory

Taylor Swift gave $100,000 to the family of a Kansas City Chiefs fan who died in a mass shooting while celebrating their Super Bowl victory at a parade earlier this week. The musician's boyfriend Travis Kelce is the team's tight end. The donation to the "Elizabeth Lopez-Galvan Memorial" GoFundMe page appeared on the morning of Friday, Feb. 16. She first sent $50,000, then sent the same amount again a few minutes later. "Sending my deepest sympathies and condolences in the wake of your devastating loss," the pop star wrote. "With love, Taylor Swift."

Source: MEGA The campaign for the family of Elizabeth Lopez-Galvan has already raised nearly $200,000.

The campaign was set up on Thursday, Feb. 15. Nearly $200,000 was donated in the first 16 hours, which more than twice the GoFundMe page's initial $75,000 goal. Lopez-Galivin was fatally shot in the abdomen during the parade on Wednesday, Feb. 14. Another 23 people were injured in the shooting, including her son Marc Lopez-Galvan, Variety reported. Police took two juveniles into custody after the shooting, NBC News reported. Their names have not been released at this time. "Lisa was celebrating the Chiefs’ Super Bowl Victory parade when senselessly killed," the GoFundMe page's description says. "She is survived by two children and her husband of 22 years. She was an amazing mother, wife, daughter, sister, aunt, cousin, and friend to so many. We ask that you continue to keep her family in your prayers as we grieve the loss of her life. This fund will help provide vital financial support to her family as they process this unthinkable tragedy. Any amount is appreciated."

Lopez-Galvan was a wedding DJ who also hosted the Taste of Tejano show on the community radio station KKFI. Swift was the star of the show at the Super Bowl on Sunday, Feb. 11. Kelce and the Chiefs narrowly beat the San Francisco 49ers in overtime. The pop star arrived at Las Vegas' Allegiant Stadium with Ice Spice and Blake Lively a little more than two hours before the kick-off.

Source: MEGA The wedding DJ and radio host was killed at a parade on Wednesday, Feb. 14.

Swift went viral on social media after the venue's jumbotron caught her chugging a beer with Ashley Avignone, one of her closest friends. Kelce's brother Jason, who plays for the Philadelphia Eagles, was spotted cheering Swift on from one row behind. The Beatles' Paul McCartney was also in the stands and got a chance to connect with Swift. The pop star was seen introducing Kelce's father Ed to the rock legend.

Source: MEGA Two juveniles were taken into custody in the wake of the shooting.

After the Chiefs' nail biting victory, Swift left the skybox to join Kelce on the field. The couple was spotted embracing and kissing amid throngs of excited photographers and other media personnel. Swift eventually grabbed her beau's face and brought him in for a kiss. Kelce was still covered in red and yellow confetti and wiping sweat from his face during the smooch seen around the world. The Super Bowl appearance came after Swift won two awards at the 2024 Grammys, including one for Album of the Year. During the broadcast, the pop star also revealed that her new album The Tortured Poets Department will come out on April 19.

