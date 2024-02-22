Microwave's New Album 'Let's Start Degeneracy' Due Out April 26: 'It's About Learning to Be Happy'

The Atlanta alt rock group Microwave is back with new music. The band just announced that its new album Let's Start Degeneracy will come out on April 26 via Pure Noise Records. To mark the occasion, the band released a new track called "Bored of Being Sad" alongside a romantic group therapy-themed music video. Like much of their past catalog, the new song is a glum but energetic emo track with honest and deeply personal lyrics.

Source: Pure Noise Records The record is due out on April 26 via Pure Noise Records.

"It’s about letting go of attachments and behaviors that aren’t serving you and trying to shake off your programming and not be motivated by fear and guilt and shame," frontman Nathan Hardy said of the upcoming record. "It’s about learning to be happy and take care of yourself." The album's title, which can be abbreviated to LSD, is a reference to a conservative politician's take on drugs from 1970. The new record will be Microwave's first studio LP single 2019's Death Is a Warm Blanket, but they've been releasing singles intermittently since 2019. Those include "Ferrari," "Circling The Drain" and "Straw Hat," which will all appear on the new album, as well. These other tracks show the band exploring new sonic territory in genres like R&B and psychedelic rock.

Microwave first broke onto the scene in 2014 with their debut full-length studio album Stovall. Their 2016 follow-up Much Love was also well-received in the scene. This spring, Microwave will depart on a headlining North American tour with support from Origami Angel, Heart Attack Man and Carpool Tunnel. After that wraps up, the band will make an appearance at this year's Four Chord Festival in Pittsburgh, which will run from June 22 to 23 at the city's historic Carrie Furnace. The lineup is also slated to include A Day To Remember, The All-American Rejects, The Story So Far, Something Corporate, State Champs, Motion City Soundtrack, Four Year Strong, The Get Up Kids, Militarie Gun and Relient K.

Check out the tracklist for Let's Start Degeneracy below: Portals Ferrari Circling The Drain Bored of Being Sad Straw Hat LSD Omni Strangers Concertito Huperzine

And here's a list of Microwave's upcoming tour dates: Sat/May-04 – Atlanta, GA – Shaky Knees Festival Tue/May-07 – Buffalo, NY – Town Ballroom Thu/May-09 – Toronto, ON – Operahouse Fri/May-10 – Lakewood, OH – Roxy Sat/May-11 – Chicago, IL – Concord Music Hall Tue/May-14 – Minneapolis, MN – Varsity Wed/May-15 – Des Moines, IA – Wooly’s Fri/May-17 – Denver, CO – Ogden Sat/May-18 – Salt Lake City, UT – The Complex – Grand Room Mon/May-20 – Seattle, WA – Showbox SoDo Tue/May-21 – Portland, OR – Roseland Ballroom Wed/May-22 – Sacramento, CA – Ace of Spades Thu/May-23 – San Francisco, CA – Great American Music Hall Fri/May-24 – Anaheim, CA – House of Blues Sat/May-25 – Phoenix, AZ – The Van Buren Tue/May-28 – Austin, TX – Empire Garage Wed/May-29 – Dallas, TX – Studio at The Factory Fri/May-31 – Nashville, TN – The Cannery Sat/Jun-01 – Charlotte, NC – Amos Southend Sun/Jun-02 – Louisville, KY – Mercury Ballroom Mon/Jun-03 – Columbus, OH – King of Clubs Wed/Jun-05 – Brooklyn, NY – Brooklyn Steel Fri/Jun-07 – Boston, MA – Royale Sat/Jun-08 – Philadelphia, PA – Franklin Music Hall

