Miley Cyrus Wins Record of the Year for 'Flowers' at the 2024 Grammy Awards

Miley Cyrus won Record of the Year for “Flowers” at the 66th Grammy Awards, Sunday, Feb. 4 at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles.

Source: CBS 'I really hope that it doesn't change anything because my life was beautiful yesterday,' Cyrus said from the stage.

"This award is amazing," she said from the stage, adding, "But I really hope that it doesn't change anything because my life was beautiful yesterday." Cyrus co-wrote the song with Gregory Aldae Hein and Gregory Pollack. As the lead single from Endless Summer Vacation, it spent ten weeks at No. 1 on the UK Official Charts and eight non-consecutive weeks atop the US Billboard Hot 100. “Flowers” also topped the charts in 37 other countries and was the most streamed song in a week (during both its first and second week) and the fastest song in Spotify history to surpass one billion streams. With 37 weeks atop the Billboard Adult Contemporary chart, it became the longest-running number-one song in its history. "Flowers" won over Jon Batiste's "Worship," Boygenius' "Not Strong Enough, Billie Eilish's "What Was I Made For?" Victoria Monét’s "On My Mama," Olivia Rodrigo's "Vampire," "Taylor Swift's "Anti-Hero" and SZA’s "Kill Bill."

As Record of the Year, "Flowers" producers Kid Harpoon and Tyler Johnson; engineers/mixers Michael Pollack, Brian Rajaratnam and Mark "Spike" Stent and mastering engineer Joe LaPorta were also recognized for the award.

Source: CBS 'Not everyone in the world will get a Grammy, but everyone in this world is spectacular,' Cyrus said.

"Not everyone in the world will get a Grammy," she continued, "but everyone in this world is spectacular. So please don't think that this is important. Even though it's very important, right guys," gesturing to her team behind her. She also proceeded to acknowledge thanks to "my mommy, my sister, my love, my main gays, because look how good I look." And in concluding shoutouts, she said, "Thank you all so much. I don't think I've forgotten anyone. But I might've forgotten underwear. Bye!"

Previous Grammy Record of the Year winners include: Lizzo for "About Damn Time" (2023), Silk Sonic for "Leave The Door Open" (2022), Billie Eilish for "Everything I Wanted" (2021) and "Bad Guy" (2020).