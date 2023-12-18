Nicki Minaj Breaks Records And Glass Ceilings with 'Pink Friday 2' Debuting at No. 1

Nicki Minaj's new album Pink Friday 2 debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard 200. The LP's record-setting performance also helped the star break glass ceilings: She's now the first female rapper to have three No. 1 albums under her belt. The musician's vigorous social media marketing campaign helped her move 228,000 album equivalent units during the week ending Dec. 14, Billboard reported. That made it the most successful launch of an LP by a female rapper in the 2020s. Fans also bought 25,000 copies of the new album on vinyl, which is more than any other female rapper has sold since Luminate began tracking the metric in 1991.

Source: MEGA The rapper sold 228,000 album equivalent units during the week ending Dec. 14.

Minaj celebrated these feats with a brief celebratory post on X, the platform formerly known as Twitter. "We going for 2 weeks at #1," one fan replied. "15 yrs into your career btw! Your 5th studio album!" another commenter noted. "You deserve this! Thank you for this beautiful body of work, I’m so glad the world is receiving it well!" The singer's 2010 studio debut Pink Friday made it to the No. 1 spot on the Billboard 200, as well. So did her sophomore effort Pink Friday: Roman Reloaded. Minaj posted about her new official Pink Friday 2 perfume on Dec. 17, which appears to already be sold out on Amazon. Each bottle is a miniature bust of the singer featuring her signature bright pink hairstyle. The scent is described as "an intoxicating blend of juicy nectarine and sparkling pink mimosa with the alluringness of rose flower petals leave a lasting, sensual impression on the skin with warm amber and musk notes," in the product description.

Those desperate to get one of Minaj's signature scents have other options on Amazon, including one named after the original Pink Friday. Each bottle costs between $33 and $38. Part of Pink Friday 2's success can be attributed to the Gag City meme that went viral before the album's release. Minaj's fans used artificial intelligence to create an entire world out of a catchy turn of phrase the singer used in an innocuous album update post.

Source: MEGA Minaj is now the first female rapper to have three No. 1 albums under her belt.

The fantastical realm of Gag City has glowing pink skylines, a cotton candy-colored theme park, and sparkling waters populated by dolphins and jellyfish. It also apparently includes retail outlets from brands like KFC, Chanel and Urban Decay. Shortly after the new album was released, Minaj announced a new slate of North American and European tour dates. The singer will begin in Oakland on March 1 and finish in Berlin on June 7.

Source: MEGA Minaj has announced a slate of North American and European tour dates to promote the album.

Check out a full list of the upcoming concerts below: Fri Mar 01 – Oakland, CA – Oakland Arena Sun Mar 03 – Denver, CO – Ball Arena Fri Mar 08 – Las Vegas, NV – T-Mobile Arena Sun Mar 10 – Seattle, WA – Climate Pledge Arena Wed Mar 13 – Phoenix, AZ – Footprint Center Fri Mar 15 – Inglewood, CA – Rolling Loud California* Mon Mar 18 – New Orleans, LA – Smoothie King Center Wed Mar 20 – Atlanta, GA – State Farm Arena Fri Mar 22 – Orlando, FL – Amway Center Tue Mar 26 – Charlotte, NC – Spectrum Center Thu Mar 28 – Newark, NJ – Prudential Center Fri Mar 29 – Philadelphia, PA – Wells Fargo Center Sat Mar 30 – New York, NY – Madison Square Garden Mon Apr 01 – Washington, DC – Capital One Arena Tue Apr 02 – Baltimore, MD – CFG Bank Arena Thu Apr 04 – Brooklyn, NY – Barclays Center Fri Apr 05 – Hartford, CT – XL Center Sun Apr 07 – Raleigh, NC – Dreamville Festival* Wed Apr 10 – Boston, MA – TD Garden Fri Apr 12 – Columbus, OH – Schottenstein Center Sat Apr 13 – Milwaukee, WI – Fiserv Forum Wed Apr 17 – Montreal, QC – Bell Centre Thu Apr 18 – Toronto, ON – Scotiabank Arena Sat Apr 20 – Detroit, MI – Little Caesars Arena Wed Apr 24 – Chicago, IL – United Center Sat Apr 27 – Minneapolis, MN – Target Center Thu May 02 – Oklahoma City, OK – Paycom Center Thu May 09 – Houston, TX – Toyota Center Sat May 11 – Dallas, TX – American Airlines Center Sun May 12 – Austin, TX – Moody Center Sat May 25 – Manchester, UK – Co-Op Live Sun May 26 – Birmingham, UK – Resorts World Arena Tue May 28 – London, UK – The O2 Sat Jun 01 – Paris, France – Accor Arena Sun Jun 02 – Amsterdam, Netherlands – Ziggo Dome Wed Jun 05 – Cologne, Germany – Lanxess Arena Fri Jun 07 – Berlin, Germany – Mercedes Benz Arena *Festival Performance