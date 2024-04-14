No Doubt Reunites at Coachella, Brings Olivia Rodrigo Along for the Ride

Olivia Rodrigo continues to cement her standing as Gen Z's official 1990s ambassador, following up her tour dates with the Breeders and multiple Sheryl Crow duets with a cameo appearance during No Doubt's reunion set at Coachella on April 13. The 21-year-old joined Gwen Stefani, Tony Kanal and company for a slap-happy run through "Bathwater" at the festival, which marked the SoCal hitmakers' first performance in nearly a decade.

Although the festival's more recent headliners have included the likes of Bad Bunny, Blackpink and Harry Styles, for years Coachella was primarily the domain of '90s superstars and bespoke reunions, so in that sense Saturday's main stage lineup represented something of a return to form. No Doubt's high-energy set was immediately preceded by performances from Blur and the reunited Sublime, now featuring Jakob Nowell in place of his late father, Bradley Nowell. (Tyler, the Creator is scheduled to close out the night shortly.)

No Doubt were clearly the key draw among the old-timer crowd, however, and the group failed to disappoint, delivering a fully aerobic hourlong set. Opening with "Hella Good," the band nailed all the expected high notes and radio hits, while also delving into their early catalog for "Total Hate '95" and "Different People," as well as a cover of "One Step Beyond" by Prince Buster (via Madness). Stefani was tirelessly dynamic throughout, sprinting across the stage, doing a set of pushups, and leading a crowd singalong of "Just a Girl" while perched high atop an onstage truss. The group have been cagey about any plans to mount a full-scale tour after this one-off Coachella reunion, but judging by the response they received tonight, they'll be leaving some serious money on the table if they don't.