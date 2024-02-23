Noah Kahan and Olivia Rodrigo to Release Split Edition Single for Record Store Day

The brewing mutual admiration society between Noah Kahan and Olivia Rodrigo has finally born fruit: the two will release a limited edition split 7" vinyl for Record Store Day , April 20.

Rodrigo recorded her session at Los Angeles' Hollywood Forever Cemetery, which is not only a fully functioning cemetery and funeral home but also a cultural arts center, complete with an outdoor film screening series and regular concerts at the Masonic Lodge onsite. Rodrigo's performance of the tender ballad is a faithful one, though distinguished by her distinct inflections.

The two are covering each other's songs for the release. Side A features Rodrigo 's interpretation of "Stick Season," from Kahan 's 2022 album of the same name. Side B is Kahan's version of a Rodrigo deep-cut, "Lacy," from Guts. Their recording sessions took place separately for BBC Radio 1 Live Lounge.

Never miss a story — sign up for the Q newsletter for the latest music news on all your favorite artists, all in one place.

Kahan returned the favor in November during his session, covering "Lacy" with backing vocal accompaniment from Tiny Habits -- his impassioned and heartfelt delivery felt natural and could be right at home with any of his own compositions.

What makes this collab so intriguing is the brief conversation Rodrigo had with Variety in January at the Governors Awards ceremony. While asked about reentering the acting industry, she mentioned that she wanted to record with Kahan. "I think he’s so great and he’s very inspiring," she said before crossing her fingers and saying, "One of these days." The folk singer said at his session that he’d "love to write a song with" the pop star, so as noted above, keep your fingers crossed.

The single will be issued as 7" toffee brown colored vinyl and limited to a pressing of 15,000.

Record Store Day 2024 will be led by ambassadors Paramore. Kahan's Stick Season is getting a special Record Store Day treatment, as an Indie Exclusive Limited Edition Brown 2LP version, a blue vinyl version of his Cape Elizabeth EP and a blue colored vinyl version of I Was/I Am.

Rodrigo will be on the second leg of her Guts World Tour, beginning Feb. 24 in Palm Springs and concluding August 17 in Inglewood, Calif.

Both artists earned major nominations at this year's Grammy Awards, at which Rodrigo performed, though both went home empty-handed. Rodrigo was nominated for Record, Album, and Song of the Year, while Kahan was named a nominee for Best New Artist, an honor Rodrigo picked up two years ago.